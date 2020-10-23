Designing clear winners

'I hate glass when you have to do furniture," said Patricia Urquiola. "It makes me vomit." I'm with her on that. Glass is all very well in a window or when it's holding wine, but glass tabletops are loathsome.

They're cold and shiny. Conceptually, they remind me of Snow White's coffin. They make a worrying noise when you put things down on them. And, being invisible, they're easy to bump into. Glass coffee tables with sharp corners are my least favourite piece of furniture ever.

But Urquiola is a brave design hero, either undaunted by the prospect of working in the hated material or paid enough to overcome her reservations. In 2015, she launched a collection of transparent furniture for Glas Italia: the Shimmer range of tables, shelves, and consoles made of laminated glass and coated with an iridescent material so it changes colour with the movement of the light. Pure magic and not a sharp corner in sight.

The shelves slot into each other in a way that reminds me of Octons, a childhood construction toy with translucent interlocking octagonal shapes. The only snag is that the enormous fee that (presumably) persuaded Urquiola to get to grips with glass is reflected in the price. The Shimmer coffee table costs €2,224 from Chaplin's Furniture.

Transparent furniture is also known as 'ghost furniture'. Happy Halloween! Some of it is hauntingly beautiful and it doesn't take up visual space. Until you trip over it, you don't know that it's there.

"For me, transparent furniture has a unique quality of either standing out or fading into the background," says Dana Kallo, interior architect and principal of Black Fox interiors. "We can use ghost furniture made out of glass or acrylic to complete a room without adding more colour or texture to it and without affecting the style.

"I've used transparent furniture in a room where we had just the right amount of colour, so six more chairs would have been too much. Other times, I just wanted to bring a classic piece like the Louis XVI armchair into the design, but without the heavy upholstery and timber frame. So the reinvented polycarbonate version was the perfect silhouette to bring a classic touch to a modern interior."

The iconic Louis Ghost chair was designed by Philippe Starck for Kartell in 2002 and quickly recognised as a benchmark in design history. It's made of clear polycarbonate plastic and was innovative for its time in that the plastic was injected into a single mould. There are no joins, which makes it less likely to fall apart, and it's visually seamless.

In terms of style, the chair is a remake of a Louis XVI style, dating from around 1750. The style was known as the goût grec (Greek taste) and identifiable by the round back and straight legs. The Ghost chair is a design classic, no doubt about it, but it's also a double whammy of pretentiousness. I think Starck knows this. He's called his transparent bedside table for Kartell the Ghost Buster (€319 from Ambiente Direct).

The Ghost chair (€300 from the Finnish Design Shop) was designed for indoor/outdoor use and has spawned a family of "uncles and aunts" all designed by Starck for Kartell. "They are the minimalist and technological version of the armchairs and sofas which my aunts and uncles sat in to smoke a pipe or knit in front of the fire in total peace and serenity," says Starck. Nice sentiment, but is the real-life Uncle Jack really going to be happy on the world's largest single-mould polycarbonate sofa (€1,266 from Ambiente Direct)?

The Uncle Jack sofa is virtually invisible. From the design point of view, that's mission accomplished. It's a classy piece of design with an interesting history and a not-too-exorbitant price. But it would be some leap of consciousness to snuggle up on a sofa that you can't actually see.

Ikea's answer to the Ghost chair is called the Stein (€75). It's less of a design statement than Starck's design and not moulded as a single piece, but similar in that it picks up the colours of whatever is around it. I haven't sat in it, but the plastic is said to have a bit of give in it, which makes it more comfortable than it looks. Like the Ghost chair, it's an indoor/outdoor piece, which is more relevant than ever.

An alternative design, the Tobias (€60), has a transparent shell seat and chrome-plated legs. "I am a big fan of mixing the lightweight and transparency of glass with heavy materials like wood or marble," Kallo explains. "One of my favourite brands promoting this concept is the Italian brand Lago. Their Air collection and especially the Air Wildwood table uses the fragile-looking glass as base to support the heavy wooden table tops, making the furniture look like it's floating in the room."

"I have a bit of an obsession with acrylic legs on regular furniture for a floating effect," says Sasha Sykes. "It's a super strong material and can take enormous compressive weights." Sykes is an artist and maker of sculptural furniture and her substance of choice is clear acrylic resin in which the decorative details are suspended like a fly in amber. These pieces are primarily art (prices from €1,000; tables from €5,000), but it's important to her that they also function as furniture.

"Transparent materials really allow light and reflections to lift a space. They slip into every situation, almost in the same way black and white colours do, bringing function without imposing heavily on the aesthetic. For me, they transport my concepts into workable and useable pieces, framing and presenting whatever is encased or embedded within."

One of the downsides of ghost furniture is that glass, or anything that looks like glass, is not exactly cosy. Larger items can be warmed up with accessories, while a warm lightbulb can save a glass light fitting from coldness. The truly beautiful VP Globe (€1,680 for a 50cm orb) is a design classic by Verner Panton, made from two clear acrylic hemispheres with strange space-age fittings within. Its Cinderella sister, the Ballroom pendant (from €240), is much less fancy, a plain glass globe with a hole in it through which you can insert the bulb. Both are available from Nordic Elements, an online shop and design service run by Helle Moyna.

"We have a lot of lovely glass accessories," she says, pointing out the resurgence of coloured glass. Earth tones are popular, especially amber and sepia brown, and mouth-blown glass, which has small irregularities and somehow seems friendlier than moulded than industrially glass.

See blackfoxinteriors.com, nordicelements.com and sashasykes.com.

