Darren Kennedy: What is the ‘dopamine decor’ trend and how can you use it to style your home happy this autumn?

The trends for autumn are all incredibly cheerful. From bright floral bedspreads to rainbow motifs on welcome mats, it seems we are trying to insulate ourselves from the encroaching darkness of winter by decorating ourselves happy. It makes sense. Our homes are supposed to be our happy place. Walking across the threshold should be a relief.

Colour can make a big difference, but it doesn’t have to be obvious. Instead of opting for a primary colour on your walls, try a paler or pastel shade for a more grown-up look. I like a grey-lilac, pale pistachio green or even a vibrant coral, which is bold without being harsh.

Tiling is another great way to cheer up a home. Replace a backsplash with a bright, glossy one-piece or try some modernist patterned tiles. Mutina at tilestyle.ie have some amazingly sharp designs, and Nathalie du Pasquier's designs for the brand are particularly cool and lovely. If budget allows, you can be very sophisticated and incorporate Missoni's famous patterns into your furniture or curtains. I love Missoni Home's fabrics for the 50th anniversary edition of Hans Hopfer's Mah Jong couches for Roche Bobois. If your budget is smaller, you can get some very affordable but large coloured glass vases which add a dash of colour to a room. Likewise, a brightly framed mirror — I'm currently coveting Penneys'/ Primark's pink wavy mirror, which is similar to the Instagram-famous Ultrafragola mirror by Ettore Sottsass for Poltronova, but it's a fraction of the cost.

Don't underestimate the power of touch. If you can't afford a good fabric on your couch, make sure you have a high-quality throw or blanket that will add a sense of comfort and luxury. Likewise, rugs will make you feel cosy underfoot while also being a very safe way of bringing a lot of colour into a room. You may have seen Joanne Hynes's spectacularly bright, bold rugs for Dunnes. The Equine Dream woven rug, €80, is my favourite.

Whatsapp Wool throw, €405, Missoni, missoni.com Murano glass is a beautiful way to add a bright and cheerful touch to your home, whether it’s a chandelier or a set of tumblers (I found a beautiful set of four in TK Maxx recently). La DoubleJ and Sir/Madam have beautiful glasses that will wow guests. It’s not just about trends: personalise your home with items that evoke happy memories for you. Keeping what sparks joy on display will keep you smiling through the cold, dark nights.