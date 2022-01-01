Darren Kennedy: Top tips for decluttering, without going full Marie Kondo

I’m a big proponent of doing clear-outs. In fact, it’s something I do on the regular, and not just in January. It’s incredible how quickly ‘stuff’ builds up, be that clothing, books or trinkets that caught my eye and are now cluttering my home.

At the beginning of a new year, we are open to the idea of new beginnings and might be more willing to part with clutter we’ve been holding on to.

A spring clean is a big task, so set yourself up for success with a comprehensive list of room-by-room jobs — including all those long-finger tasks.

'Tormund' basket, €9.99, Jysk

'Tormund' basket, €9.99, Jysk

Next, give each room a certain amount of time, set your timer and start ticking off your list. When your timer goes off, finish up what you are doing quickly and move on to the next room. (It’s a bit like doing the Leaving Cert: you want to leave yourself enough time for each question!)

Work through each room in the same methodical way, cleaning from top to bottom so dust falls downwards, after which you can wipe counters and finally vacuum. Vacuum all upholstery too, from curtains to couches — that’s what the little brush nozzle is for — and use a damp cloth to clean things such as architraves and lightbulbs.

Clutter is the biggest enemy of the spring clean. My tried-and-tested method for a quick surface declutter is to carry a basket from room to room and gather everything that doesn’t belong, then put each item back where it should be.

In her book Pippa: Simple Tips to Live Beautifully, Pippa O’Connor says: “It helps to take items off the floor, such as stereo equipment, vases with dried flowers or potted plants, and reposition them on shelves and pieces of furniture instead.”

Wooden watch box, €45.99, Zara

Wooden watch box, €45.99, Zara

If my space is cluttered, I feel like my mind is cluttered and I don’t function as well as I should. A spring clean has the added benefit of recalibrating our home’s feng shui, refreshing our minds and emotions too. You don’t have to go all Marie Kondo on it, but it can be deeply satisfying. (Although I know a guy who followed The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up to the letter and ended up with nothing to wear — true story!)

With surfaces shining, clutter removed and the stale air of 2021 banished, all that’s left to do is place some fresh flowers around the house, light a candle and let the energy of a new year in through your sparkling windows. The point of a spring clean is to transform your home into a calm and beautiful place where new beginnings can flourish. Happy New Year!