Darren Kennedy: Penneys’ latest homewares collection is bang on trend with brights

Colour can turn that frown upside down, so why not inject some into your home with some fun crockery, rugs and wall art

"I would describe the inspiration for the collection as modern European, with references to design classics, but without the steep prices." Happy Home collection painted mugs, €4 each, Penneys

You’ve heard of dopamine dressing, now what about mood-boosting homewares? As the days get longer, it’s time to inject a little sunshine into our homes. Penneys’ latest homewares collection — Happy Home — is very aptly titled and is just the sort of bright, cheerful shot in the arm our homes need at this time of year. The collection is a riot of primary colours across a range of products .