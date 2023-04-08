Darren Kennedy: Jump on the wavy trend to add Le Corbusier-style chic to your home

The curvy ‘scallop’ shape is all the rage so why not integrate some into your decor with select pieces, tableware or linens

"Whenever I see a scallop or a wave design, I always think of Le Corbusier, one of the pioneers of what is now regarded as modern architecture." Linen scalloped-edge placemat, €15.99, Zara Home, zarahome.com/ie

I recently wrote about how sharp edges have been edged out, as it were, by the trend for curves. Well, the curve trend has been manipulated into a very specific ‘scallop’ shape, which is having a moment. Whenever I see a scallop or a wave design, I always think of Le Corbusier, one of the pioneers of what is now regarded as modern architecture. If you’re not familiar with his work, Dublin’s Busáras station was heavily influenced by him, particularly the scallop-edged canopy above the entrance.