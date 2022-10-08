Darren Kennedy: If finances are making you delay big home projects, you can still do a lot with some simple DIY

Between inflation and the energy crisis, everybody will be feeling the squeeze this winter. Prices seem to be going only one way and many long-planned big interiors projects have been shelved. Never cut corners where expertise is needed: always use qualified tradesmen for jobs you are not qualified to do. With enough patience and attention to detail, and the right tools, however, anyone can take on small DIY jobs that will brighten up your home and give you an enormous sense of achievement.

The cheapest and simplest way to transform a room on a budget is to use paint. With a little care and preparation, it’s something you can do well yourself. If you’re looking for a completely new feel, paint the whole room. If you just want a bit of brightening up, paint skirting boards and fixtures. It gives a room a facelift and a brand-new feeling. Or how about framing those old prints that you’ve been meaning to hang? Buy a cheap frame and spray paint it in a colour of your choice for a striking effect.

Pink 13 Nashville House paint, Lick X Soho House, £42 for 2.5 litres, sohohome.com (Note: Items from the UK may incur extra charges for Republic of Ireland customers)

Pink 13 Nashville House paint, Lick X Soho House, £42 for 2.5 litres, sohohome.com (Note: Items from the UK may incur extra charges for Republic of Ireland customers) Adding throws to a sofa can also create a fresh look. If you want to take on a crafting project, like creating a beautiful console out of a basic inexpensive sideboard, you can easily do this by adding some cheap panelling and painting it a beautiful combo colour like gold and coral for glamorous impact. I've been enjoying Stacey Solomon's brand new DIY and crafting book Tap To Tidy at Pickle Cottage, which gives straightforward and simple instructions on everything from how to create your own flower wall to how to clad walls. There's even a step-by-step guide to how to use a spirit level and other tools you may need. Expand Close Blue wooden four-hook shelf, €22.99, from a selection, TK Maxx

Whatsapp Blue wooden four-hook shelf, €22.99, from a selection, TK Maxx Research before you start. There are lots of DIY accounts online that give you easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions on many different projects. I love the Instagram account @abby_roadhome for inspiration. A sloppy DIY job can be disheartening and will make you wish you hadn’t bothered. Look up hints and tips to perfect DIY jobs, such as using masking tape to create a perfect finish when recaulking your bath or shower. If your budget is really tight, there’s nothing like an intense, meticulous tidy — straighten every corner, neaten every pile and your room and spirit will feel lighter. It might be old-fashioned, but sometimes doing something yourself is the most satisfying approach to making a home.