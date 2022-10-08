| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Darren Kennedy: If finances are making you delay big home projects, you can still do a lot with some simple DIY

There are lots of low-cost things you can do yourself to cheer up your home, so why not try these crafty ideas for size?

Terracotta-red linen scatter cushion, €85; organic-cotton waffle throw, from €206; waffle organic-cotton cushion, €79, all consciousconvert.com Expand
&lsquo;MATFORS&rsquo; basket two-piece set, €8.99, JYSK Expand
Dahlia paint — 07, from €87.75, houseofhackney.com Expand
Blue wooden four-hook shelf, €22.99, from a selection, TK Maxx Expand
Pink 13 Nashville House paint, Lick X Soho House, £42 for 2.5 litres, sohohome.com (Note: Items from the UK may incur extra charges for Republic of Ireland customers) Expand

Close

Terracotta-red linen scatter cushion, €85; organic-cotton waffle throw, from €206; waffle organic-cotton cushion, €79, all consciousconvert.com

Terracotta-red linen scatter cushion, €85; organic-cotton waffle throw, from €206; waffle organic-cotton cushion, €79, all consciousconvert.com

&lsquo;MATFORS&rsquo; basket two-piece set, €8.99, JYSK

‘MATFORS’ basket two-piece set, €8.99, JYSK

Dahlia paint — 07, from €87.75, houseofhackney.com

Dahlia paint — 07, from €87.75, houseofhackney.com

Blue wooden four-hook shelf, €22.99, from a selection, TK Maxx

Blue wooden four-hook shelf, €22.99, from a selection, TK Maxx

Pink 13 Nashville House paint, Lick X Soho House, £42 for 2.5 litres, sohohome.com (Note: Items from the UK may incur extra charges for Republic of Ireland customers)

Pink 13 Nashville House paint, Lick X Soho House, £42 for 2.5 litres, sohohome.com (Note: Items from the UK may incur extra charges for Republic of Ireland customers)

/

Terracotta-red linen scatter cushion, €85; organic-cotton waffle throw, from €206; waffle organic-cotton cushion, €79, all consciousconvert.com

Darren Kennedy

Between inflation and the energy crisis, everybody will be feeling the squeeze this winter. Prices seem to be going only one way and many long-planned big interiors projects have been shelved. Never cut corners where expertise is needed: always use qualified tradesmen for jobs you are not qualified to do. With enough patience and attention to detail, and the right tools, however, anyone can take on small DIY jobs that will brighten up your home and give you an enormous sense of achievement.

The cheapest and simplest way to transform a room on a budget is to use paint. With a little care and preparation, it’s something you can do well yourself. If you’re looking for a completely new feel, paint the whole room. If you just want a bit of brightening up, paint skirting boards and fixtures. It gives a room a facelift and a brand-new feeling. Or how about framing those old prints that you’ve been meaning to hang? Buy a cheap frame and spray paint it in a colour of your choice for a striking effect.

Related topics

More On Life Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy