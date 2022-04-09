Darren Kennedy: Forget boring magnolia paint — bright, eclectic wallpaper is the hottest trend of the year

Say ‘wallpaper’ to some people and they will recoil like a badly pasted strip of the thing itself peeling away from the ceiling, while others will come alive with a passion for colourful printed walls. Like it or not, the trend for wallpaper comes in and out of fashion as predictably as the tide. And 2022 is loving wallpaper!

I hate to link everything back to the pandemic, but following difficult times, we tend to be drawn towards anything that expresses a bit of hope and optimism, and nothing does that as exuberantly as wallpaper.

Magnolia walls are for calmer times. Cheerful, bright, eclectic, individual wallpaper is a sure-fire way to banish the blues.

There are a few things to bear in mind when using wallpaper. The size of your room and the size of your print should match; it’s that simple. So, if you have a small room, go with a small print. And if your room is large, you can go big and bold with your print.

But then again, rules are made to be broken and I’ve seen large prints working amazingly well in tiny under-stairs bathrooms, so go with your gut and remember our homes are, first and foremost, an expression of ourselves.

'The Orangerie' wallpaper, €175 for 3 rolls, Mind The Gap, aprilandthebear.com

I love the effect of a fully wallpapered room in a bold print but it is a commitment. Try out a sample first. Get a strip of the wallpaper and hang it with Blu-Tack or pins in the room in which you want to put it to see if it works or not.

If you’re afraid of wallpaper, bathrooms are the perfect place to take a risk, as they’re traditionally small and hidden away, so if it goes wrong, it’s out of sight.

I’m not a huge fan of the statement wall, but if that’s your thing, you do you! A good compromise can be a panel, which is a strip of wallpaper in a wooden frame. It can look chic and decorative without taking over the room (or your bank account).

Don’t be afraid to use wallpaper in places that you might not have thought of. It can be used in kitchens to create dramatic effects behind cabinetry or around an island base, or even as a splashback, as long as you tile or protect the area immediately behind the sink.

If you have the space for it, you can put up hand-painted mural-style wallpaper but this doesn’t come cheap. Be prepared to pay and be sure you won’t get sick of it before committing. Try degournay.com and houseofhackney.com for inspiration.