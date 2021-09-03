Classic military uniforms commanding big prices

Military apparel hit the headlines in August when a Norman chain mail vest, more than 800 years old, was discovered in a Co Longford shed. The intact hauberk was a rare and precious find, preserved by previous immersion in a peat bog and uncovered by someone clearing a drain with a digger.

The chain mail vest came to light during heritage week and is now at the National Museum of Ireland.

Earlier this summer, a 1913-16 Irish Volunteers Captain’s tunic was discovered in an attic in Co Cork.

Although not in the same league as Norman armour, it’s also a remarkable discovery and is coming up for sale at The Collector’s Cabinet auction at Mullen’s Laurel Park on September 11 (Lot 87: est. €4,000 to €6,000). “Irish Volunteer Uniforms are like hens’ teeth,” says Stuart Purcell of Mullen’s. “I think they’re rarer than (1916) Proclamations.”

The grey-green tunic has epaulettes and cuff facings in dark green, with complete set of ‘IV’ buttons by Comyns, Dublin and two sets of three gilt shamrock rank badges on the cuffs. It comes from a design decided by a sub-committee of the Irish Volunteers in 1914.

Historian Joseph E.A. Connell writes in History Ireland that the uniform consisted of a “tunic with a rolled collar, two-buttoned knickers and puttees” and that Douglas Woollen Mills of Cork was the official supplier of a “high-class uniform serge of a grey-green cloth of a very suitable colour for field work in Ireland.”

The first contract to supply the uniforms was awarded to the Limerick Clothing Factory. It soon emerged that the organisation had no budget for uniforms, and individuals had to buy their own. Because of this, the uniforms were only compulsory for officers who had them made up by military tailors in cities and garrison towns around the country.

“The same tailors would have also been supplying British uniforms. There’s a lovely irony in that,” Purcell says. Although this particular uniform could easily have been in the GPO, its history has been lost in time and its survival is more or less down to luck. “It was kept somewhere dry and in the dark. Neglect can be a great preserver.” Aside from the risk of moth predation.

Military uniforms are highly collectible; of interest to museums and private collectors. “Collectors are highly selective,” Purcell explains. “You can only have so many uniforms in your collection so they tend to trade up as they go.”

Often, important pieces are overlooked. He tells the story of an acquaintance who found a coatee (a uniform jacket with short tails) from a regiment of an English militia in a skip in Blackrock in 2015. The jacket fetched £1,400 in the UK.

It belonged to one of the many militia regiments organised by county and made up of part-time voluntary soldiers who could be called up to support the regular army.

In 1881, most militia regiments were absorbed into the regular army, so militia uniforms tend to date from before that time.

One of these, a Fermanagh Light Infantry Militia tunic (Lot 157: est. €250 to €350) is included in the sale. The fancy red tunic with buff collar and cuffs; and cord shoulder straps with regimental buttons is very small in size. It might have been worn by a drummer boy.

Once the Irish Free State was established in 1922, it set about providing a legal status for its armed forces and Óglaigh na hÉireann was formally established in 1924.

The 1930s is now seen as the golden age of dress uniforms, both in Ireland and elsewhere. There are two in the sale. One is an Irish Free State Army officer’s dress uniform with a full length cape, velvet collar and silver chain, all in its original box from Callaghan’s of Dame Street, Dublin. (Lot 171: est. €2,000 to €3,000).

It was owned by Captain Thomas Burke. “In the 1930s, only the wealthier officers had dress uniforms,” Purcell says. “They were supposed to buy their own but I’m not sure that all of them did. People mixed and matched.”

But Captain Burke’s uniform does not look like it was loaned to anyone. The second dress uniform in the sale is an Irish Free State Air Corps Officer’s Dress Uniform and Shako made by T. G. Philips, also of Dame Street (Lot 172: est. €1,500 to €2,000). This splendid outfit in blue cloth with crimson silk lining and gold trimmings dates from 1936.

