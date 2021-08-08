| 14.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Castle capers

In the 1960s, the derelict Belleek Castle was rescued by a maverick called Marshall Doran, who imbued it with his wild personality. Now his son Paul is happy to take it into the 21st century

Belleek Castle owner Paul Doran with his partner, Maya Nikolaeva, in the reception hall, which mainly dates from the early 19th century. The flagstones are original, as are the mantelpiece and ceiling, while all the furnishings were bought by Paul&rsquo;s father, Marshall. These include many old paintings such as The Lamentation of Christ by Annibale Carracci, a leading Italian artist of the 16th century. A painting of the same name by the artist hangs in the National Gallery in London. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Maya and Paul outside the castle, which is set on 200 acres of woodland. The main part of the castle was built in the neo-Gothic style in 1825, with many dramatic flourishes in the stonework, including battlements and crenellations. The different styles of window are an important feature. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
The basement of the castle is said to date from the 12th century and was once part of an abbey. This area is dedicated to the two collections built up by Paul&rsquo;s father, Marshall — one sea-themed and the other a vast array of weaponry, suits of armour and helmets. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
A detail of the unusual mantelpiece in the reception room, known as Lord Arran&rsquo;s Room. It was refurbished three years ago by Maya with the help of interior designer Linda Carroll. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
This 12th century fireplace, in the banqueting hall in the basement, came from the Governor&rsquo;s house in Jersey. &ldquo;Marshall shipped over two Jersey stonemasons to install it. Every stone was numbered, and the work, which would have taken three weeks in Jersey, took three months, because there were 100 pubs here at the time,&rdquo; says Paul. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Paul is the proud owner of Pirate Queen Grace O&rsquo;Malley&rsquo;s bed, which his father bought from Westport House. The stuffed body of the last wolf shot in Ireland is in the alcove. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
The Armada Bar is made out of wood from shipwrecks, mainly the Sine, which sank off the Mayo coast. There are also relics from the Spanish Armada. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Close

Belleek Castle owner Paul Doran with his partner, Maya Nikolaeva, in the reception hall, which mainly dates from the early 19th century. The flagstones are original, as are the mantelpiece and ceiling, while all the furnishings were bought by Paul&rsquo;s father, Marshall. These include many old paintings such as The Lamentation of Christ by Annibale Carracci, a leading Italian artist of the 16th century. A painting of the same name by the artist hangs in the National Gallery in London. Photo: Tony Gavin

Belleek Castle owner Paul Doran with his partner, Maya Nikolaeva, in the reception hall, which mainly dates from the early 19th century. The flagstones are original, as are the mantelpiece and ceiling, while all the furnishings were bought by Paul’s father, Marshall. These include many old paintings such as The Lamentation of Christ by Annibale Carracci, a leading Italian artist of the 16th century. A painting of the same name by the artist hangs in the National Gallery in London. Photo: Tony Gavin

Maya and Paul outside the castle, which is set on 200 acres of woodland. The main part of the castle was built in the neo-Gothic style in 1825, with many dramatic flourishes in the stonework, including battlements and crenellations. The different styles of window are an important feature. Photo: Tony Gavin

Maya and Paul outside the castle, which is set on 200 acres of woodland. The main part of the castle was built in the neo-Gothic style in 1825, with many dramatic flourishes in the stonework, including battlements and crenellations. The different styles of window are an important feature. Photo: Tony Gavin

The basement of the castle is said to date from the 12th century and was once part of an abbey. This area is dedicated to the two collections built up by Paul&rsquo;s father, Marshall — one sea-themed and the other a vast array of weaponry, suits of armour and helmets. Photo: Tony Gavin

The basement of the castle is said to date from the 12th century and was once part of an abbey. This area is dedicated to the two collections built up by Paul’s father, Marshall — one sea-themed and the other a vast array of weaponry, suits of armour and helmets. Photo: Tony Gavin

A detail of the unusual mantelpiece in the reception room, known as Lord Arran&rsquo;s Room. It was refurbished three years ago by Maya with the help of interior designer Linda Carroll. Photo: Tony Gavin

A detail of the unusual mantelpiece in the reception room, known as Lord Arran’s Room. It was refurbished three years ago by Maya with the help of interior designer Linda Carroll. Photo: Tony Gavin

This 12th century fireplace, in the banqueting hall in the basement, came from the Governor&rsquo;s house in Jersey. &ldquo;Marshall shipped over two Jersey stonemasons to install it. Every stone was numbered, and the work, which would have taken three weeks in Jersey, took three months, because there were 100 pubs here at the time,&rdquo; says Paul. Photo: Tony Gavin

This 12th century fireplace, in the banqueting hall in the basement, came from the Governor’s house in Jersey. “Marshall shipped over two Jersey stonemasons to install it. Every stone was numbered, and the work, which would have taken three weeks in Jersey, took three months, because there were 100 pubs here at the time,” says Paul. Photo: Tony Gavin

Paul is the proud owner of Pirate Queen Grace O&rsquo;Malley&rsquo;s bed, which his father bought from Westport House. The stuffed body of the last wolf shot in Ireland is in the alcove. Photo: Tony Gavin

Paul is the proud owner of Pirate Queen Grace O’Malley’s bed, which his father bought from Westport House. The stuffed body of the last wolf shot in Ireland is in the alcove. Photo: Tony Gavin

The Armada Bar is made out of wood from shipwrecks, mainly the Sine, which sank off the Mayo coast. There are also relics from the Spanish Armada. Photo: Tony Gavin

The Armada Bar is made out of wood from shipwrecks, mainly the Sine, which sank off the Mayo coast. There are also relics from the Spanish Armada. Photo: Tony Gavin

/

Belleek Castle owner Paul Doran with his partner, Maya Nikolaeva, in the reception hall, which mainly dates from the early 19th century. The flagstones are original, as are the mantelpiece and ceiling, while all the furnishings were bought by Paul’s father, Marshall. These include many old paintings such as The Lamentation of Christ by Annibale Carracci, a leading Italian artist of the 16th century. A painting of the same name by the artist hangs in the National Gallery in London. Photo: Tony Gavin

Mary O'Sullivan Email

There are two Belleeks in Ireland; the better-known one is a village in Fermanagh famous for a particular type of china, while Ballina, Co Mayo, boasts a castle called Belleek.

Paul Doran, the owner of the castle in Ballina, is emphatic about the distinction between the two.

“They make ceramics; we make fun,” he says with a laugh.

Most Watched

Privacy