Castle capers

There are two Belleeks in Ireland; the better-known one is a village in Fermanagh famous for a particular type of china, while Ballina, Co Mayo, boasts a castle called Belleek.

Paul Doran, the owner of the castle in Ballina, is emphatic about the distinction between the two.

“They make ceramics; we make fun,” he says with a laugh.

And the castle is indeed a fun place. Built in 1825 as a manor house, it’s neo-Gothic in style and decorated very theatrically. The setting is picturesque — it’s on the banks of the River Moy surrounded by 200 acres of woodland — while indoors, there are medieval-style dungeons and banqueting halls with ancient armoury and many other curiosities, including the Pirate Queen Grace O’Malley’s own four-poster bed.

The castles and big houses dotted around Ireland were mainly owned by Anglo-Irish landlords and Belleek is no different — its original owners were the Knox-Gore family, who were the Earls of Arran.

Expand Close Maya and Paul outside the castle, which is set on 200 acres of woodland. The main part of the castle was built in the neo-Gothic style in 1825, with many dramatic flourishes in the stonework, including battlements and crenellations. The different styles of window are an important feature. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Maya and Paul outside the castle, which is set on 200 acres of woodland. The main part of the castle was built in the neo-Gothic style in 1825, with many dramatic flourishes in the stonework, including battlements and crenellations. The different styles of window are an important feature. Photo: Tony Gavin

However, Paul is just second-generation Belleek; his dad, Marshall Doran, bought the castle in 1961 and imbued the place with enormous personality.

Paul continued the tradition, and it’s obvious from the tales he tells that both Dorans — his late father and himself — would be seen as “larger than life”, with Marshall being the more outrageous of the two.

Paul admits that his dad, born in England and by profession a sailor, was something of a rogue, a smuggler and a black marketeer. “Marshall was a bit of a wild child.

His father was a journalist but my dad ran away and joined the circus as a teenager to become a trapeze artist,” Paul explains, adding with a laugh, “He didn’t last long. What happened was, he was in love with a girl in the troupe, but he fell out with her and he felt it was unsafe to pursue the [trapeze] act any further because the new boyfriend was catching him. He decided to diversify.

“Then he got into the antiques business, going door to door buying jewellery, before going away to sea.”

Expand Close The basement of the castle is said to date from the 12th century and was once part of an abbey. This area is dedicated to the two collections built up by Paul’s father, Marshall — one sea-themed and the other a vast array of weaponry, suits of armour and helmets. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The basement of the castle is said to date from the 12th century and was once part of an abbey. This area is dedicated to the two collections built up by Paul’s father, Marshall — one sea-themed and the other a vast array of weaponry, suits of armour and helmets. Photo: Tony Gavin

Marshall Thomas Doran isn’t even Paul’s father’s real name — he was christened Jack Marshall Fenn.

In his late teens, he joined the British merchant navy but quickly realised that the American merchant navy would be infinitely better in terms of pay and working conditions, but he’d have to be an American citizen to join up.

The defining moment in his life happened shortly after.

“He met an American gentleman called Thomas Doran in a bar in London and he bought all his papers. He stopped being Jack Fenn and started his life as Thomas Doran. He then instantly became an American,” Paul says.

Paul’s father spent the next 15 years based in New York and fought World War II in the US navy.

During that time he was torpedoed but survived, though the ship’s cargo of 400 live monkeys being brought to America for medical experiments met a watery grave.

Expand Close A detail of the unusual mantelpiece in the reception room, known as Lord Arran’s Room. It was refurbished three years ago by Maya with the help of interior designer Linda Carroll. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A detail of the unusual mantelpiece in the reception room, known as Lord Arran’s Room. It was refurbished three years ago by Maya with the help of interior designer Linda Carroll. Photo: Tony Gavin

After that, he became an officer on the liner the SS America and did 200 Atlantic crossings before retiring back to England and getting involved again in antiques, as well as another sideline.

“He started a smuggling gang bringing nylon tights back from America. Customs and Excise began to chase him so he decided to go and live in the Channel Island of Jersey and adopted the name Marshall, which was his mother’s maiden name.”

He also bought a small hotel and called it The Revere — 70 years later, it is still in the family, although it’s in the process of being sold. Paul’s mum, Joyce, was a guest in the hotel; she and Marshall got married and Paul was born in 1954.

Marshall also developed another hotel, out of two seaside cottages, called Fliquet Castle in Jersey. This was Paul’s childhood home, while Marshall began to cast around for another base.

“Marshall was a bit of a survivalist. In the late 1950s, he thought World War III was imminent, and he felt Ireland was the safest place to be. He’d heard about castle hotels and decided to buy a castle in the west of Ireland — and he found Belleek.”

At the time, the county council owned the property and were about to take the roof off it to avoid paying rates.

Just then, Marshall turned up and they sold it to him for £3,000, the amount of rates they would have had to pay.

He rescued it and started the long process of converting it into a castle hotel — there was no plumbing, no electrics, no carpets, no furniture, and the renovation was financed from the hotels in Jersey.

Expand Close This 12th century fireplace, in the banqueting hall in the basement, came from the Governor’s house in Jersey. “Marshall shipped over two Jersey stonemasons to install it. Every stone was numbered, and the work, which would have taken three weeks in Jersey, took three months, because there were 100 pubs here at the time,” says Paul. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This 12th century fireplace, in the banqueting hall in the basement, came from the Governor’s house in Jersey. “Marshall shipped over two Jersey stonemasons to install it. Every stone was numbered, and the work, which would have taken three weeks in Jersey, took three months, because there were 100 pubs here at the time,” says Paul. Photo: Tony Gavin

Marshall extended it and launched it as a hotel in 1970, and it’s been open ever since. He retired here in 1990 with his second wife, Jacqueline, who was 35 years younger than him. She’s hale and hearty and now living back in Jersey, after Marshall died in 2007 aged 90.

Paul went to university in 1972 and studied systems, science and management; he was an early adopter of all things technological, and this has given him a comfortable living.

“In those days, the computer at the university filled a room as big as this house. I suppose the key event in my life was learning computing skills.”

The computing stood to Paul as, immediately on graduation, he came to Ireland and wrote software for the hotel industry, which was in use for 25 years.

He went back to Jersey in 1980 and ran the hotels there, while putting a management team in Belleek. He married Isabelle in 1976 and has two sons: Oliver, a celebrity photographer, and Mathieu, who runs the Jersey hotels at the moment.

Paul then had another lucky break when, in 1993, he met a Canadian called Garry Robbe, who had invented a portable barcode reader — a device unheard of at the time — and asked Paul if he would be interested in investing in the project.

Together with a third partner, they patented some very advanced technology.

“We’ve been successful — not making billions, but we’re doing all right.”

Expand Close Paul is the proud owner of Pirate Queen Grace O’Malley’s bed, which his father bought from Westport House. The stuffed body of the last wolf shot in Ireland is in the alcove. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paul is the proud owner of Pirate Queen Grace O’Malley’s bed, which his father bought from Westport House. The stuffed body of the last wolf shot in Ireland is in the alcove. Photo: Tony Gavin

This money helped him to ride out recessions in the hotel industry, both in Jersey and Mayo.

Paul himself has been based in Belleek for the last 10 years with his partner, Maya Nikolaeva from Bulgaria, whom he met 18 years ago when she came to work in one of the Jersey hotels.

“Six months after my arrival at the hotel, Paul persuaded me to come to lunch with him; since then, it’s been a fabulous journey,” says Maya, who adds that Bulgaria has a lot in common with Ireland.

“Both countries are very focused on the land — everyone is very hard-working here; the same in Bulgaria. I used to be sent to my grandmother’s farm to stay when I was young. North Mayo has a lot of farmers with large families.”

After Paul and Maya came here 10 years ago, they did a complete refurb.

“It had been coasting along; my stepmother was not reinvesting so it needed love,” says Paul.

The refurbishment included repairing the ceiling in the main reception room, known as Lord Arran’s Room.

“I like to say an enthusiastic couple decided to bathe together and the whole ceiling came down,” Paul adds dryly.

Since the couple have taken over, they’ve won many awards for fine dining, and Maya was a finalist in the Image Businesswoman of the Year awards in 2017. Weddings are their speciality, which Maya focuses on almost completely — they started with 10 per year and now do 50.

Weddings at Belleek used to be for 200 guests but, due to Covid-19, the last 10 have catered for 25 people; however, the pair are hopeful that it won’t be too long before they start hosting big weddings again.

In the meantime, they have 10 guest bedrooms, which were all revamped three years ago, with new carpets, upholstery and furnishings.

They have their restaurant, Jack Fenn’s — named after Marshall and famous for its flambéed steak dish, the Drunken Bullock, which is served on a 15th-century sword. They also host tours of the castle.

There are remnants of the original features, including several of the fireplaces and echoes of the original owners in some of the rooms, as well as many 19th-century period pieces of furniture — but it’s clear that the personality and interests of Paul’s father, Marshall, are stamped all over the castle.

Expand Close The Armada Bar is made out of wood from shipwrecks, mainly the Sine, which sank off the Mayo coast. There are also relics from the Spanish Armada. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Armada Bar is made out of wood from shipwrecks, mainly the Sine, which sank off the Mayo coast. There are also relics from the Spanish Armada. Photo: Tony Gavin

“The timbers in the Armada Bar are all drawn from shipwrecks — mainly a ship called the Sine, which was wrecked at the mouth of the River Moy — and it includes little relics from the Spanish Armada,” Paul says.

He adds that his dad had come from the sea, and the Spanish Armada was wrecked off the Irish coast, so this is his recreation of a captain’s wardroom in the Spanish Armada.

His father put an ad in the Western People looking for Spanish antiquities and a farmer from Achill Island actually had some, which have ended up in the bar.

“Marshall and local carpenter John Mullins worked on the timbers in the castle for over 30 years. He became friends with the monks at Mellifont Abbey and purchased ancient timbers from them, and used them throughout the castle.”

The basement of the castle is devoted to two collections built up by Marshall over the years.

One room is host to hundreds of fossils, ammonites, sharks’ and whales’ teeth as well as skeletons of fishy dinosaurs.

He also sourced a massive collection of ancient weapons and armoury — full suits of armour and helmets, the kind of thing worn by knights in battle.

Pride of place in the basement goes to one of Grace O’Malley’s 16th-century four-poster beds.

“He bought it from Westport House in the 1960s. Like everyone else, the family had no money and knew he would give it a good home.”

Paul adds that O’Malley represented everything that Marshall loved — the sea, antiquity and strong women.

As a castle owner, Marshall decided he might as well have a title and purchased the Baronetcy of Salt, which technically passed to Paul. “We don’t tell the Irish about that; we tell the Americans — they love it,” Paul laughs.

An interesting title, as some might decide to take Marshall’s tale with a pinch of salt... though Paul swears it’s all true.

belleekcastle.com irelands-blue-book.ie