Bronze table lamps and Henry Hoover’s more powerful brother – this week’s must-haves

Treat yourself to one of these must-haves this week.

Buy George!

Meet George. Like his brother Henry, he’s a powerful vacuum. But George has other tricks up his sleeve. He can deep-clean carpets, unblock sinks, and suck up spillages. He’s got an upholstery tool for stairs and sofas, a crevice tool for nooks and crannies, and a dusting tool for delicate surfaces. He costs €270 from argos.ie.

Boiling point

Fohen Furnas swan-neck boiling water tap

Fohen Furnas swan-neck boiling water tap

People swear by boiling water taps and the Fohen Furnas swan-neck boiling water tap in satin pink is prettier than most. It comes with a child-safe spring lock, also works as a normal hot and cold tap, runs off the mains, and costs €623, excluding installation, from fohen.ie.

Side light

Jamiro bronze table light

Jamiro bronze table light

The Jamiro bronze table lamp is an eye-catcher that would work with contemporary or period styling. It’s 50 cm high and comes with a gold-coloured shade (€119 from ezlivingfurniture.ie).

Nice pipes

Pipes coat rack from Chalk & Easel

Pipes coat rack from Chalk & Easel

The Pipes Coat Rack (€120) looks like a sculpture, but also functions as a seven-hook coat rack for outdoor clothes and hats. The hooks fold back against the wall, to be pulled out as required. You’ll find it at Chalk & Easel in Ballinspittle, Co Cork, or chalkandeasel.ie.

Plumber’s planters

Copper planters from Kopper Kreation

Copper planters from Kopper Kreation

These solid copper planters (54mm diameter) are refashioned from plumbing fittings by Emmet Bosonnet of Kopper Kreation in Dublin. Each costs €20, including a random cactus or succulent, from kopperkreation.com.