Breathing space... Making the most of your outdoor space has never been more pertinent

If you're lucky enough to have some outdoor space, it's probably seen more footfall in the past few months than it has in years. The combination of good weather and lockdown has seen to that. An outdoor room, however small and scrappy, becomes infinitely precious when it's your best bet of seeing the sky. Mind it like a baby.

Wesley O'Brien, interior designer and property scout, has a grá for 19th century artisan dwellings and he's forever telling his clients not to build over the back yard. "People build too much," he says. "I don't like to see a big living space constructed at the expense of the garden. The outdoor space is as important as the rest of the house."

Very small outdoor areas preclude a lot of planting, especially if they run along a wall (however slim the wall may look, it will have bulky foundations taking up space under the ground). If this is the case, raised beds allow you to plant close to the wall.

"My favourite climber for urban gardens is cissus striata. It's an evergreen climber with small leaves. The bees love the flowers and the birds love the berries."

Expand Close Exterior paints from Little Greene Paints / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Exterior paints from Little Greene Paints

For horizontally-challenged gardens, vertical planting is the way to go. In a recently completed project in Smithfield, he created a wall hung planter from discarded builders' palettes. It has a makeshift urban charm and capacity for three tiers of planting in a decent amount of soil. Artificial grass is of course also a useful cheat in tiny gardens where lack of sunlight will impede real growth or make it patchy. His views on artificial plants and Astroturf are pragmatic. "A lot of people don't like it, but I think it's a godsend," he admits, confessing that he's not above a bit of fake topiary when staging properties.

You can currently buy a pair of artificial boxwood spiral topiary plants, each 112cm high, for €179.99 (free delivery) from Aosom.

O'Brien (below) is a big fan of using the opportunities offered by what people often describe as "the dead space at the side of the house". The overwhelming temptation is to fill in that space and allow it to be swallowed by the house, but O'Brien has just finished a project where he transformed the space into a courtyard. "It gave the house two garden areas and a lot more light."

The traditional Irish garden wall is white, but white walls quickly become shabby, so he suggests painting the wall in a dark colour instead that will contrast nicely with bright green plants.

If enforced seclusion and restricted shopping mean that improvements to your outdoor room have to be put on the long finger, he suggests you roll up your sleeves and clean it. "Look at the older people," he says. "They're just doing what they always did, cleaning and tidying. The best one I heard was from my neighbour who said that she'd run out of weeds!"

Then, paint the furniture. "A lot of us would have bought teak garden furniture and it only looks good for a certain period of time. Sand it down, if you have the sandpaper, and have a look in the shed. If you can't find the paint that you want, use the paint that you have and it will last you another couple of seasons."

Expand Close Outdoor furniture from John Lewis / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Outdoor furniture from John Lewis

In the same way that old clothes can become gardening clothes before their retirement, old furniture can be moved outdoors. "Give it another run in the garden," O'Brien suggests. "You might get a few more years out of it."

He is also a fan of carrying things in and out. Ikea does a great line in water resistant cushions - the Funkön range is fresh, stripy and available for delivery (€5 for a 50cm x 50cm cushion cover) - but no cushion is going to look good after a whole summer outdoors.

"A few years ago, I got some great fabric from Ikea and we made outdoor cushions. They're still in great nick because we bring them in when we're not using them."

Most dining tables and chairs can also be carried in and out, and outdoor lighting can be as simple as a tea-light in a jam jar. Or, for added cheeriness, the Noma Solar Village Bunting (€20 from Simply Be) combines bunting, fairy lights, and gingham. Cheap at the price!

See wesleyobriendesign.ie; ikea.com/ie; aosom.ie; and simplybe.ie.

Irish Independent