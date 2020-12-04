Blue velvet chair and other must-have interiors for your home

Ice queen

There’s nothing practical about ice blue velvet. Nor about scalloped-back design. Nor even accent chairs in general. But this one’s so pretty that nobody’s likely to use it much. They’re just going to want to look at it. It costs €350 from Homesense (for store details, see homesense.ie).

March of the penguins

Ikea does it again with this super-cute and practical pair. Their name is Lättsåld, which means “easily sold”. They measure 14cm and 8cm high respectively and you can store the little one inside the big one. They work as vases or carafes, or simply shelf companions. The set of two costs €10 from ikea.com/ie.

Dinner dance

The talking point of this quiet-looking candleholder is that all six cups are attached to the matt black tray by the power of magnets. They can be shifted around, giving infinite variety, and giving you something to fiddle with during tedious dinner party conversations. It’s 30cm in diameter (€32 from article.ie).

Made in Kilkenny

The Leadbetter family has been producing handmade glass in Jerpoint, Co Kilkenny, for 40 years and a visit to the studio to see glass blowing in action is something special. These coloured beakers are 10cm tall and each costs €29 from jerpointglass.com.

Ripple effect

The Ardle Modern Factory Pendant has a non-specific industrial vibe. It’s 30cm in diameter and made of steel and aluminium, and is designed for an Edison-style light bulb. It comes in bright colours and is made in Cavan (€133 from mullanlighting.com).

