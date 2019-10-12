Autumn audit: 10 ways to cosy up your home

Some people go the full Kondo. Others just scrub the floor. Either way, spring is the time for clearing out and autumn is the time to consolidate your resources. Evaluate what you have, change the things that aren't working, and make sure that your head and your home are singing the same tune. Then take shelter. Your deep and primitive mind is urging you to do so. Winter is coming.

For Laura Farrell, interior designer, autumn has always been a time for starting afresh, facing into the winter with new notebooks and sharpened pencils. We put our heads together and came up with 10 top tips for an equinoxical evaluation.

1 Softly, softly

Switch the soft furnishings. Put away the light, bright summer fabrics and replace them with cushions, blankets and throws in dark and saturated colours. Navy, forest green, deep mustard, burnt orange and teal come into their own when the light is low. Let the night draw in around you.

2 Window Dressing

Consider your curtains. Now is the time to address your window treatment and close the world away. Kudos to those woke beings who change their summer drapes for winter ones as the Scandinavians do. Fold the summer drapes into moth-proof packaging. Upgrade the winter ones with thermal lining.

3 Weave some magic

Say yes to rugs. They don't cost as much as they used to and you no longer have to save for an acreage of wool and silk. Keep it simple, bright and fluffy. Put it in front of the fire and roll around on it.

4 Plant life

Fill your home with living things. Indoor plants will give you something to tend when the garden is off-limits and their benefits are legion. Don't limit yourself to ditzy little things in pots. The bigger the space, the bigger the plant. Spend the weekend researching faux fur dog beds that you can't afford. Allow good sense to prevail. Stay home and cuddle the dog.

5 Lightfantastic

Upgrade your lighting for darkening days with brighter, whiter bulbs and little lamps for shadowy corners. Create layers of light. Invest in lighting with colour temperature control. It will make you so much happier.

6 Scent and sensibility

Winterise the fragrancing. Change the fresh open-window smell of summer lemons to the spicy orange of winter. Resist the cinnamon of Christmas. We're not there yet.

7 Pantry staples

Line the walls of the pantry with matching Kilner jars and fill them with beautiful dry food. Curate the collection according to size and colour and take a 'shelfie'.

8 Flat to the mat

Outdoor exercise is getting less attractive by the day. Set aside a space for your yoga mat. Do whatever it takes to make yourself use it.

9 And so to bed

Go Bedknobs and Broomsticks with the bed. Install a headboard and a footboard so that you're sandwiched between two solid things. Then surround yourself with softness. You can't go wrong with velvet. Or mohair. Create a nest and hibernate until spring.

10 Pack and unpack

Check the attic. There's no point in buying a winter duvet when there's a perfectly good one stashed away. Do an inventory. Buy only what you need. Unpack the things that you packed away in the spring. Be joyfully reunited with warm woolly memories.

