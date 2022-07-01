Ask the expert: Will the terms of my KBC mortgage remain the same after it’s switched to Bank of Ireland?

Our property finance expert answers your questions.

I am having my mortgage moved from KBC to Bank of Ireland which I am not happy about. However, I have been led to believe that the terms of the loan are not changing. Can you confirm whether this is actually so, and how long it will be the case?

I have around €145,000 left on my mortgage with 14 years to run and am currently on a three-year fixed rate which ends mid-2023.

As the Belgian bank leaves Ireland it is legally bound to sell on home loans, subject to regulatory approval, which it has now received from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, This clears the path for the transfer of assets and liabilities.

All customers will be sent letters based on their specific circumstances, but Bank of Ireland has promised to honour the fixed rate included in the existing terms and conditions of KBC fixed rate mortgages “for the remainder of the fixed term”. It will also honour the 0.2pc discount KBC gave to eligible customers when they effected the loan, typically because they also had their current account with the bank.

Bank of Ireland has confirmed that you do not need to retain your current account with them for this discount, so that leaves you free to place your day-to-day banking elsewhere. Once your fixed contract is up next year, you will be offered whatever rates pertain in Bank of Ireland at the time.

Although they can tend to have quite high Standard Variable Rates (and this may be the reason for your displeasure at the move), their own fixed rates are very competitive. The current three-year ‘green’ fix, for example, is 2.7pc p.a. and locking in for 10 years can be done for 3pc p.a.

Obviously, those particular rates cannot be counted on in the future, as the market will be adjusting for higher rates across the board come this month, and again later in the year.

My advice is to allow the process roll out and do nothing until your rate comes up for review. When it does, you can make a decision on the remaining 13 years and whether to stay with your new lender, or move elsewhere.

We are a married couple in our sixties, and happily, have just made the final payment on our mortgage. Our children are settled in their own homes, although one is still traveling and hasn’t bought a house or apartment yet nor seems inclined to do so just yet.

Our query is really now about getting our pre-retirement finances in order, and particularly our insurances. With the mortgage ending, do we still need the life insurance on it, or will it end automatically? Should we replace it with other life insurance and what would this cost?

Congratulations. It’s a big day when you wave goodbye to your mortgage, even if it’s after you’ve done so to your children! You have much to consider, but it’s great that you are rethinking your financial future. I wish more people saw this stage in life as an important resetting.

The mortgage protection is not technically needed now, and may well be down to zero anyway, as it is generally set up to decline in value alongside the loan it protects. However, it’s worth checking and in case it was set up on a ‘level’ term basis, getting the policy back from the bank to which it has been assigned is advisable.

You can keep it as personal insurance if there’s a few years left on it, to see you to retirement if you like. Having insurance is important, but only to a point. I have heard of older people doggedly hanging onto it for their adult children as some kind of inheritance, or ‘to pay for the funeral’, but the truth is it is terribly expensive as you get older, and for what?

If you and your spouse are debt-free and own your home, you really don’t require much in the way of life insurance, save to give the other some financial comfort should one of you pass away. I do think it is a good idea to get some independent financial advice around your options now. For example, your now freed-up mortgage payment could bolster your pension contributions, even in your sixties.

Perhaps you could consider retro-fitting your home for the future, or even downsize if that makes sense for you. Ensuring you have excellent healthcare provision is now a priority, and don’t forget to maintain your home insurance, even though it’s no longer a banking requirement. You can apply to your bank to switch to fee-free banking from 66 and if you haven’t already, please don’t forget to make (or update) your will based on your current circumstances. I wish you joy in your next chapter.