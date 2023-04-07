An art-deco screen and other must-haves for your home

In the fold

The Hera screen (170cm high) is a folding room divider from the Dutch brand Woood. Made in wood and MDF with an Art Deco inspired open-work design that allows the flow of light and air, it would work well in an open-plan space. It costs €89 from meubles.ie.

Mighty B Outdoor Lounge Bag, €159, Meadows and Byrne

Mighty B Outdoor Lounge Bag, €159, Meadows and Byrne

Grounded

The Mighty-B Outdoor Lounge Bag is super light to move around but no lightweight when it comes to the weather. It’s made of waterproof and UV-resistant fabric with double stitching for extra toughness. It also comes in grey and costs €159 from meadowsandbyrne.com.

Wooden workbench, €136, blossomwood.ie

Wooden workbench, €136, blossomwood.ie

Go Dutch

What could be more non-gendered than a kid’s workbench in a vapourwave pastel palette. Play-wise, there’s a lot going on but, unlike many furniture-toys, this one’s easy on the eye. It’s made in wood by Little Dutch, is 86cm high, and costs €136 from blossomwood.ie.

Norfolk Eco Flow wall-mounted basin mixer, €230, sonasbathrooms.com

Norfolk Eco Flow wall-mounted basin mixer, €230, sonasbathrooms.com

On tap

The glamorous Norfolk Eco Flow wall-mounted basin mixer in brushed gold promises to enhance the look of your bathroom while reducing water consumption. It costs €230 (see sonasbathrooms.com).

Easter wreath, €24.99, from TK Maxx

Easter wreath, €24.99, from TK Maxx

Hop it

Embrace Easter kitsch with a seasonal wreath. With pastel pretty eggs, faux flowers, and bunny ears, this is as secular as it gets. It costs €24.99 from TK Maxx (for store details see tkmaxx.ie).