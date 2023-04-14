A trendy transparent chair and other must-haves for your home

Up to Ninety saucer from April and the Bear

Ikea’s Tobias chair costs €90. Philippe Starck’s Ghost chair costs €300. Are they the same thing? Not a bit of it, but both are transparent acrylic chairs with slightly bendy seats. This one’s the Tobias. It also comes in clear as well as colour (see ikea.com/ie).

Fast lane Paula Moen’s new collection for April and the Bear upcycles vintage plates with familiar Irish phrases like “Up to Ninety” and “An bhfuil cead agam dul go dtí an leithreas”. This one (15cm diameter) costs €38 from aprilandthebear.com.

Brass candle holder from Slated

Clean slate Ed Hammond comes from a long line of slate craftsmen and all his pieces are hand-cut with a 150-year-old slater’s knife, passed down for generations. This elegant brass candleholder comes with three hand-rolled beeswax candles from Millbee (€65 from slated.ie).

Jysk Hovmarken table set

Bistro style Small balcony? Low budget? Made of eucalyptus wood on an aluminium frame, the Hovmarken bar table and stools offers outdoor seating for cramped corners. The design is unobtrusive and the ensemble costs €320 from jysk.ie.

Harriet Coral Mohair Tweed Throw from Avoca

Rugged up Prepare for an Irish summer followed by another winter when we can’t afford to heat the gaff. The Harriet mohair throw (142 x 183cm) costs €189.95 (yes, but still cheaper than heating) from avoca.com.