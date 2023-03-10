A modern reinvented cuckoo clock and other must-haves for your home

Premium
Watch the birdie
There are many modern reinventions of the traditional cuckoo clock. This one has the advantage of an off-switch that allows the user to mute the sound at night — so it doesn’t drive you cuckoo. It’s 41.5cm high, costs €86, and comes in several colours from redcandy.co.uk.
Truly marbleous
The marble-topped Dolomie side tables from Roche Bobois have an asymmetrical brass base that extends to the tabletop, dividing the marble into four sections. There’s a choice of types of marble for a hefty price tag (€1,420 to €2,340 each, see roche-bobois.com).
Out to lunch
Here’s a dining chair that’s comfortable enough to sit on all afternoon. With a trendy clam-shell shaped back and gold-tipped legs, it’s upholstered in a waffle-weave fabric and costs €215 from orianab.com. There’s also a version in green.
Flip it
Turn this tea light holder upside down and it fits a dinner candle. It’s an eco-friendly product, 3D printed in a polymer made from recycled plastic, and costs €10 from shop designist.ie.
Bench press
This sizeable (160cm) slatted bench finds its natural home in the entrance hall with shoes lined up underneath. It comes from the Dutch brand HK Living and costs €499 from woodesign.ie.