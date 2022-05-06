| 11°C Dublin

A customisable suspension lamp, gold cutlery and other must-haves this week

Eno lamp

Take a look at these for your home.

On show

From one perspective, this is a suspension lamp with a clear glass shade; it’s also the smallest glass cabinet you can find. The Eno Studio Favourite Things Lamp has a hole in the side so you can change display within. Anything goes (€332 from lamptwist.com).

Swing low

You can’t beat natural materials and the Kawa chair is designed by House Doctor and woven in rattan on a metal frame. That makes it easy to move between living room and patio, but not so great to leave out in the rain. The low seat is 28 cm high (€255 from chalkandeasel.ie).

High dive

This hand-painted digital print comes from the Galway brand Sketchio. It’s generated from the artists’ own photography, worked into a digital painting, and meticulously printed. It’s called The Board, A framed 30 x 40 cm print costs €98 from meadowsandbyrne.com.

Slim fit

The Shelbourne 3 seater sofa is a spacious 209 cm long but only 88 cm deep, which makes it a good fit for narrow spaces. It comes with two seat cushions, raised arms and button-back detailing (€1,399 from pieces.ie).

Pure gold

Gold cutlery cuts a dash and the Viners Purity Gold 16 Piece Cutlery Set has a simple design to balance the bling. It’s made from stainless steel with a gold coloured finish and costs €46 from oxendales.ie.​​​​​​​

