A customisable suspension lamp, gold cutlery and other must-haves this week

Take a look at these for your home.
From one perspective, this is a suspension lamp with a clear glass shade; it’s also the smallest glass cabinet you can find. The Eno Studio Favourite Things Lamp has a hole in the side so you can change display within. Anything goes (€332 from lamptwist.com).
You can’t beat natural materials and the Kawa chair is designed by House Doctor and woven in rattan on a metal frame. That makes it easy to move between living room and patio, but not so great to leave out in the rain. The low seat is 28 cm high (€255 from chalkandeasel.ie).
This hand-painted digital print comes from the Galway brand Sketchio. It’s generated from the artists’ own photography, worked into a digital painting, and meticulously printed. It’s called The Board, A framed 30 x 40 cm print costs €98 from meadowsandbyrne.com.
The Shelbourne 3 seater sofa is a spacious 209 cm long but only 88 cm deep, which makes it a good fit for narrow spaces. It comes with two seat cushions, raised arms and button-back detailing (€1,399 from pieces.ie).
Gold cutlery cuts a dash and the Viners Purity Gold 16 Piece Cutlery Set has a simple design to balance the bling. It’s made from stainless steel with a gold coloured finish and costs €46 from oxendales.ie.