A creature of Habitat

Good night, Sir Terence Conran. The legendary British designer, founder of London's Design Museum and the furniture chain, Habitat, has died at the age of 88. He was, among many other things, the first to bring duvets to these islands. Children of the 1970s called them "continental quilts".

They replaced scratchy sheets and blankets, and slippery eiderdowns. We didn't know ourselves! Conran also introduced the wok (before that, we only had frying pans), the paper lantern and pioneered pre-Ikea flatpack furniture. He has been widely blamed for the chicken brick (a 1970s crematorium for poultry), but let's not hold that against him. He got a lot of other things right.

More than that, Conran fundamentally changed the way we shop. When Habitat first opened in London in 1964, it brought a blast of fresh air to a fusty British design scene. Habitat sold Conran's own designs amongst other furniture, fabrics, lighting, kitchenware, glass and carpets, sourced from Britain and Europe, and selected by a design panel. Its brand of modernism was young, vibrant and interesting.

Twenty years before Habitat came to Ireland, Conran had a finger in the Irish design pie. In 1966, he became a member of the Standards Advisory Panel of the Kilkenny Design Workshop, a state-aided design resource intended to improve the level of industrial design in Ireland. The international panel, Conran among them, met regularly in Kilkenny to make sure that the designs were up to scratch and to decide which of them should go into production. Many designs made their way into the KDW's shop in Kilkenny and, from 1976, on Nassau Street in Dublin.

Expand Close Habitat Playla sofa / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Habitat Playla sofa

"I remember Terence striding out down The Parade in Kilkenny wearing a scarf that reached down to the ground on one side, once round his neck, and down to the ground on the other!" says Mary Mullin, Chairman of the Sir Misha Black Awards for Distinguished Services to Design Education, who first worked with Conran at the KDW. "He was always a bit sceptical about Irish design, but he made himself available. His huge ability was to have an idea and bring it into production when other people were thinking about it."

The Kilkenny Design Workshops closed precipitously in 1988. Both the Kilkenny and Dublin shops reopened under new ownership and with names that created a false sense of continuity with the KDW. The truth of it was that Ireland was left in a design vacuum. Around this same time, Habitat emerged on the Dublin scene. It began as a concession in BHS on O'Connell Street in the late 1980s, but did not find its feet until it opened on St Stephen's Green in 1995.

By this stage, Conran was no longer at the helm. He lost control of the company in 1990; two years later, the chain was sold to Ikea. The British designer Tom Dixon was appointed head of design at Habitat in 1998 and worked for the company until 2008.

Ireland cared little for these behind-the-scenes details. Habitat was Dublin's first interiors lifestyle store. Before it, we had department stores and furniture shops, but nothing as enveloping at this bright, glamorous emporium. For style-starved Dublin, it was a shot in the arm. By 1998, the Dublin shop was the third busiest of the 38 Habitats in Britain and Ireland. It sold lovely stuff for the home. Some of it was affordable and some of it wasn't, but all of it was stylistically coherent.

You were no longer just buying a sofa, you were buying into a way of life. And the brochure, with carefully styled and photographed interiors, was mouth-watering. Now that this has become the norm in furniture retail, it's hard to remember just how beguiling it was.

"Terence Conran was a visionary," says Mary Ryder, interior designer. "Habitat gave a lot of people their first experience of accessible design." She remembers holding up the traffic on Stephen's Green as she struggled - with the help of about six Habitat staff members - to fit a very large armchair into a very small car. "They curated the shop very well. There were good room sets for people who needed to see things in context. Before that, if you wanted a sofa, you would go to Arnotts where there were rows and rows of sofas, and you'd pick one of them. Habitat put it all together and showed you what your cool apartment might look like."

Expand Close Derwent four poster bed from Habitat / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Derwent four poster bed from Habitat

Habitat introduced Big Shop furniture retail to Ireland and heralded the era of franchising. Not everyone perceived this as a good thing. "The nature of this focused competition has created problems for indigenous retailers," complained a report on The Impact of Change on the Irish Retail Environment published by DIT in 1998. "Dublin's department stores have changed both their fashion and furniture assortment to appeal to particular lifestyle segments. As lifestyles become increasingly hedonistic, the emphasis on shopping as entertainment is increasing." Down with this sort of thing!

"There were few people of that era who didn't have a piece from Habitat, whether it was a sofa or a teapot," Ryder says. "They had good transitional pieces that worked with either traditional or modern interiors and they showed people what was possible. People who would have been terrified of a raspberry coloured sofa! Irish people were pretty scared of colour back then and they were terrified of making a mistake. Habitat wasn't throwaway furniture, but it gave people the idea you could change your interiors over time."

Habitat moved from Stephen's Green to College Green in 2005, citing a new and larger premises (but really because of rent hikes) and was never quite the same again. The Stephen's Green store had wonderful natural light and a sense of having everything under one roof in a manageably sized building. Habitat on College Green was artificially lit and rambling; it was hard to find what you wanted and easy to get lost. And, probably for a complexity of reasons, the spirit that had made the Stephen's Green shop so popular and attractive had been lost along the way.

When the recession of 2008 began to bite, Habitat was one of the first shops to close. In 2009, Ikea opened in Dublin, heralding a new generation of shopping for the home.

Habitat was Ireland's first lifestyle store. It was also the last to occupy a city centre premises. It opened and closed the book. Post-Habitat, interiors lifestyle shopping took place out of town where the rents were lower, the catchment area was wider, and parking was free.

Expand Close The old Habitat shop on St Stephen's Green in Dublin city centre / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The old Habitat shop on St Stephen's Green in Dublin city centre

Indo Property