A classic mid-century armchair and other must haves for the home

Frank armchair from pieces.ie

Eleanor Flegg

The Frank armchair rocks the mid-century walnut and ochre-velvet look with a simply constructed angular frame. It’s 74 cm wide and the fabric is both stain and water resistant. It costs €549 from pieces.ie.

Bodacious box

The Audacious cabinet has bags of personality and sliding tambour doors. Changing their position allows you to display the contents of the cabinet or hide them away. It’s a modest 100 cm wide, made in oak with upholstered panels, comes in different colours, and costs €849 from d40studio.com.

Cut a dash
The trouble with cut crystal is that it’s massively pricey and needs to be hand-washed. These grey Diamond glasses are both colourfast and dishwasher-safe. They come from the new Irish online store Lil & Co Home, founded in 2021 by Laura Gaffney and Ciara Doyle (€72 for a set of six from lilandcohome.com).

Sweet repose
Bistro sets look gorgeous but the cheaper versions can be flimsy. Not this lot! They’re made of powder coated steel so they won’t blow away and land on your neighbour’s car. Store them in the shed for the winter. The table costs €180 and the chairs are €150 apiece from orianab.com.

Bare bulb
A cage pendant fitting is just crying out for one of those Edison-style filament bulbs that LED technology can now mimic so cleverly. This one’s a bargain and costs €39.99 from Homesense (see homesense.ie for store details).

