A bear hug chair and other must-haves for your home

Bear hug

The PP19 Papa Bear chair was designed by Hans Wegner and first produced by PP Mobler in the 1950s. It’s a 20th-century design icon with teddy bear charm, carefully constructed by skilled Danish craftsmen. Goldilocks beware! The Papa Bear chair costs €21,710 from lostweekend.ie.

Beanbag stand from meadowsandbyrne.com

Beanbag stand from meadowsandbyrne.com

One-stop prop

The frustration of trying to prop various devices — phones, tablets, e-readers — on ill-fitting stands can become a thing of the past. This miniature beanbag serves as a versatile prop with a pocket for spectacles or sweets (€34.95 from meadowsandbyrne.com).

Avoca Circus lambswool throw from avoca.com

Avoca Circus lambswool throw from avoca.com

Circus act

Avoca has undergone many reinventions but it began life as a weaving mill in County Wicklow and that’s still what it does best. The Circus lambswool throw (142 x 100cm) is a multicoloured take on the traditional herringbone weave and costs €99 from avoca.com.

Carina round coffee table from very.ie

Carina round coffee table from very.ie

Hidden depths

There’s secret storage in the base of the Carina round coffee table. It’s made of MDF with an oak finish on a flashy metal base. The tabletop is 80cm diameter and 43cm high. It costs €399.99 from very.ie.

Ceramic butter dish from aprilandthebear.com

Ceramic butter dish from aprilandthebear.com

Butter up

A ceramic butter dish is an unassuming gift, but one that’s likely to get used every day, thus triggering warm thoughts about the generous giver. This one comes in nostalgic 1970s colours (€30 from aprilandthebear.com).