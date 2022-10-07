A bear hug chair and other must-haves for your home

Premium
Bear hug
The PP19 Papa Bear chair was designed by Hans Wegner and first produced by PP Mobler in the 1950s. It’s a 20th-century design icon with teddy bear charm, carefully constructed by skilled Danish craftsmen. Goldilocks beware! The Papa Bear chair costs €21,710 from lostweekend.ie.
One-stop prop
The frustration of trying to prop various devices — phones, tablets, e-readers — on ill-fitting stands can become a thing of the past. This miniature beanbag serves as a versatile prop with a pocket for spectacles or sweets (€34.95 from meadowsandbyrne.com).
Circus act
Avoca has undergone many reinventions but it began life as a weaving mill in County Wicklow and that’s still what it does best. The Circus lambswool throw (142 x 100cm) is a multicoloured take on the traditional herringbone weave and costs €99 from avoca.com.
Hidden depths
There’s secret storage in the base of the Carina round coffee table. It’s made of MDF with an oak finish on a flashy metal base. The tabletop is 80cm diameter and 43cm high. It costs €399.99 from very.ie.
Butter up
A ceramic butter dish is an unassuming gift, but one that’s likely to get used every day, thus triggering warm thoughts about the generous giver. This one comes in nostalgic 1970s colours (€30 from aprilandthebear.com).