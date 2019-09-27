2020 vision: meet the Dublin-based colour consultant who can taste colour

She can also 'feel' colours. She even experiences people as colours. In her job, as a chromologist and colour consultant at MRCB, Kelly's preternatural ability gives her an edge. She knows immediately what colour will work in a space.

"I see and feel if the colour is right for the space," she says. "If the colour is wrong, I feel uncomfortable. I notice it straight away and it does not sit well with me."

There is a scientific explanation. Kelly has synaesthesia, a neurological difference that allows her to experience colour with several senses at once. The name 'synaesthesia' derives from the Greek for 'to perceive together' and it comes in many forms. Some synaesthetes can feel the sound of musical instruments on their bodies. Others can taste shapes or see letters and numerals in distinctive colours. A few can even visualise abstract concepts, usually mathematical ones, as shapes.

Dawn of a new era: Olha Kelly says Tranquil Dawn feels soothing

Because we live in a normative world, it's quite common for synaesthetes to keep quiet about their condition, but the one thing that most of them have in common is they don't want to change their unusual perceptions.

"If you ask synaesthetes if they'd wish to be rid of it, they almost always say no," said Simon Baron-Cohen, PhD, who studies synaesthesia at the University of Cambridge. "For them, it feels like that's what normal experience is like. To have that taken away would make them feel like they were being deprived of one sense." (The quote was published by the American Psychological Association in 2001.)

As an independent colour consultant, Kelly is ideally placed to pass comment on the most-hyped hue of the moment - drum roll - Dulux Colour of the Year 2020. Every year, the international paint brand brings out a COTY, which is the core colour in a wider series of palettes. It's based on trend forecasting and accompanied by a Colour Futures book.

The first thing to note about Colour Futures is that it's not a paint catalogue. It's more like a highly illustrated research document with philosophical aspirations.

"In 2020, we are looking to new horizons and asking important questions like, what does it mean to be human?" writes Heleen van Gent, Creative Director of AkzoNobel's Global Aesthetic Centre (AkzoNobel is Dulux's parent company). Big aspirations, so.

It's been 17 years since Colour Futures was launched and this year's book includes an infographic that shows how the palettes have evolved over the years. Looking at this, Van Gent feels we can spot connections between the colours and what is going on in the wider world.

Ohla Kelly

The years from 2004 to 2007 were dominated by cool blues and calming purples (we were so excited to be earning money that we painted the walls blue to calm ourselves down). And between 2007 and 2013, "sunny shades became more prevalent with people looking for positivity in their interiors" (we were depressed and broke so we painted the walls yellow to cheer ourselves up). Since 2013, there has been a "growing desire for more neutral shades with an increase in the popularity of greyish tones". Who knows what this tells us about the current human condition? It's probably too early to say.

But all this aside, the Dulux COTY is usually a thoroughly-researched colour that works well on the walls. Last year was Spiced Honey, a rich dark neutral. Before that, the dusty pinkish Heartwood. This year, they've gone for something completely different: Tranquil Dawn is hard to define colour, an in-between colour, a bluey-grey with greenish undertones. "It's not a green, it's not even an aqua, and I wouldn't categorise it as blue," says Kelly. "It's a very timeless colour. It will last for years and years."

I ask Kelly to bring her super-powers to bear on Tranquil Dawn. "It feels soothing," she says. "You want to sit down and let the stress go away. It is the feeling of powder. The sense of meditation. And it tastes like pistachio sorbet!"

That's in contrast to last year's COTY, Heartwood, which tasted of melted caramel, and one of Kelly's current favourite off-whites, Schoolhouse White by Farrow & Ball, which tastes like macaroons. And the colour that she dislikes most is dark steel grey. "It is a sensation rather than a taste," she says. "It feels flat, and like screeching your teeth."

On a practical level, Tranquil Dawn is a change from the warmer colours of the last few years and works beautifully in Irish light. "It works very well on its own. You could use it to paint a whole room - walls, ceiling, woodwork - but you can also use it with complementary colours."

Tranquil Dawn sits easy with muted blues, dusty pinks, sage green and almost any shade of teal. Or emerald, if you're feeling adventurous. "It's good with warm, honey-toned wood, or darker woods like teak or walnut," Kelly says. "In terms of metals, I would go for brass or pewter or blackish metal. But not copper. I would not pair it with copper."

Tranquil Dawn is the backbone of Colour Futures 2020 but, from this core colour, the Dulux team has built four different palettes: The Care Palette (soft pastels), The Play Palette (vibrant brights), The Meaning Palette (clean, simple tones), and The Creativity Palette (a modern take on heritage colours). Tranquil Dawn is the common thread in all of these.

I'm really not sure whether, as the Colour Futures book claims, the trend for paint colour reflects a search for meaning in our increasingly digitised lives. Maybe it does. Or maybe it's more individual. Imagine you could live in a room that tasted of pistachio sorbet? Who wouldn't want that?

As a paint colour, Dulux Tranquil Dawn is available from stockists through colour mixing - you won't find it ready-mixed on the shelves - and it retails at around €72.95 for five litres in a Diamond Matt finish. But if you like the colour, there are possibilities other than paint. There are plenty of textiles, door fronts and accessories available in very similar colours.

Every year, journalists and influencers scramble to find the best match, expanding the story of the colour. This year, Ligne Roset's Paipai Loveseat (€2,860 from Chaplin's Furniture) comes in a greenish velvet that, if not identical to Tranquil Dawn, certainly scratches the same itch. So does the Sylvia Lamp from Arteriors (around €694).

"A lot of Irish people still have their homes painted in grey from the previous trend," Kelly says. "They don't want to change the wall colour, but a lamp base or a side table will lift the room without having to repaint it."

If you put 'light grey green' into Ikea's search engine, results range from the almost inexhaustible Bestå range of storage units (€255 for a sideboard) with options including light grey-green Selsviken high-gloss doors. Similarly, in Ikea's kitchens, the Kallarp door in high-gloss light green (€22 for a 40cm x 60cm door) has a Tranquil Dawnish vibe. So does the grey-green Nikkeby chest of drawers (€75 for a four door unit).

None of these - let's be clear on this - is the exact same shade as the Dulux paint colour. And unless there's a dastardly interiors espionage ring that I have yet to learn about, the products evolved independently of each other.

So maybe the trend forecasters are onto something and there really is a global zeitgeist that makes us yearn collectively for a colour that isn't quite grey and isn't green and isn't blue either.

Here's what Marianne Shillingford, Dulux Ireland Creative Director, has written about it: "The stillness of an early morning dawn scene enables us to take in life and enjoy the many things which pass us by during the bustle of the day - it gives us pure clarity. Tranquil Dawn is a colour that gives me a feeling of comfort, calm and possibility. It's reminiscent of the colours of the morning sky and encapsulates our desire to treasure our most human qualities and connect, a feeling that only nature can give in this superficial world where people are looking to reconnect with nature and this earth."

It's a lovely piece of writing but, having spoken to Kelly, who actually can feel colour, I'm uneasy with casual language that describes colour in terms of an imagined feeling. I've done it myself, many times. But I'm no longer confident that a neuro-typical journalist should write about "the feel of a colour". Maybe we should leave that to synaesthetes who know what colour really feels like.

See olhakelly.com; see also dulux.ie for stockist information; arteriorshome.com; chaplins.co.uk; and ikea.com/ie

Indo Property