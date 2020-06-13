Interiors: Heaven-scent fragrances

Eco-aware, €16: With a warm, sensual scent, these candles are 100pc soy wax and come in sustainable packaging, ylang ylang and rosewood vegan soy candle; ochrecandle.com

Freshen up, around €20: Blending three different kinds of mint, this soy and coconut candle would work brilliantly in a kitchen; thebearded candlemakers.com

Cool collab, €27: Interiors store April and the Bear and candle company Somas have teamed up to create a candle that evokes an Irish summer; aprilandthebear.com

Softly does it, €53: The Maël diffuser from Dublin-based essential oil studio The Nature of Things can infuse a room with continuous scent for up to six hours; thenatureofthings.ie

SHELF APPEAL: These beauties from Irish candle company Somas look as good as they smell. From €30; thekind.com

Which of the six senses is rarely considered in interior design? The sense of smell - yet, you can bet any chic design hotel you've ever visited has spent a good deal of time and money on their scent selections.

'Scent branding' is a US$300m industry, and no wonder - different aromas have the power to influence your mind in powerful ways, helping you feel more calm, focused, even energised.

"Scents trigger an emotional reaction," says Benoit Nicol, founder of Dublin-based essential oil brand The Nature Things (thenatureofthings.ie). "It's not a hippie fantasy any more. There are countless studies that show clear connections between what you smell and what you feel."

Mood-boosting aromas

As the only sense directly connected to the amygdala and hippocampus, the areas of your brain that process emotion and memory, various smells can ground or transport you and so can be a powerful tool for creating the right mood in your home.

For Benoit, essential oils are some of the most potent scents around. "When people smell an essential oil, they smell something familiar, something natural, something they've smelled in food or in nature. It adds an additional connection and brings comfort."

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Benoit noticed a big spike in sales and interest. "People wanted to know more about the emotional benefits and how to use the oils to reduce stress," he says.

The smell of success

Scents can be as effective as colour and lighting when it comes to setting the mood. Benoit suggests using certain blends in specific spaces, depending on the vibe you'd like to evoke: for example, citrus scents like mandarin, orange and lemongrass are great in communal areas or hallways. "They tend to uplift and wake you up and help keep you alert," he explains. "Rosemary is very good for focus, which can be good in workspaces, while woody, sensual smells work well in bedrooms."

Irish candle-maker Karen Lavelle, founder of Louth-based candle company Soilse (soilsecandlecompany.ie), likes to start her day with invigorating fragrances. "Sometimes the coffee is just not enough," she laughs, which is why she lights citrus-based candles in the morning. "Then I like to light something smoky and earthy as the sun sets."

Karen is also a fan of scenting with the seasons, which can be a great way of bringing the outdoors in. "In spring, I love leafy green and botanical scents, while in summer, I might have beach fragrances like sea salt, driftwood and coconut, or go for blousy garden florals like old-fashioned roses, peonies and sweetpeas," she says. "As we go back into autumn, I like earthy, spicy fragrances like nutmeg, cinnamon and cedarwood."

Sniff out a good story

Scents often conjure up memories, and it's no surprise that Ireland boasts its fair share of talented craft candle-makers whose work spins stories - lighting turf fires in a cottage in Connemara, or green grass after rain. Belfast-based candle company The Bearded Candle Makers (thebeardedcandlemakers.com) has produced a collection called Impressions that includes candles with names like 'A Great Drying Day', 'Forgotten Library Books' and 'Dad's Jumper'.

Siobhan Lam, founder of interiors store April and the Bear, collaborated with candle-makers Somas Studio to create a candle that captured the heady magic of an Irish summer. "I love the deep, soft scent of thyme and layering that wildness with the fresh tang of bergamot," she says.

The difference between a natural, hand-made candle and a mass-produced high street one often lies in the quality of the ingredients.

"Soy wax comes from the soy bean, a natural, renewable resource," explains Karen. "Paraffin wax candles are by-products of the petrochemical industry, and often contain hazardous nasty chemicals - which is why you sometimes see black marks on walls." Rinse and repeat

Our brains love pattern, repetition and building associations. Using specific scents at specific times can help signal to your brain that it's time to wake up, focus or wind down.

Doing this consistently by spritzing a lavender spray at bedtime, for example, or diffusing peppermint or rosemary oil in a study or workspace, can create cues that make it easier to shift to different activities or to ground you in the present.

Reed diffusers are also great for establishing a mood in a space as they release constantly, and they can be teamed well with decorative elements. Think spa-like scents in a bathroom that features lots of wood, whites and foliage or delicate florals in a bedroom.

That holiday feeling

Of course, scents can also transport you - and with many people putting overseas trips on hold, the right blend can recreate the magic of holidays at home.

"Consider sweet floral notes like jasmine," says Benoit. "When you visit sunny countries, you often smell this or similar sweet, white flowers. Orange and mandarin scents are quite evocative of sunny places as well, while a scent like ylang ylang might remind you of sunscreen and warm skin."

Sunday Indo Business