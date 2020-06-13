Insta inspiration: The social media accounts to check out before tackling a new build

If there's one thing that stokes our national obsession with property, it's a warts-and-all tale of a house makeover - as the viewing figures for Room To Improve, Grand Designs and a rake of other TV series show.

But lately, there's been another source of compelling narratives for design lovers to follow. Enter the InstaBuild account. It turns out that Instagram is the perfect platform to log the rise - and occasionally - fall of a house build from start to finish.

InstaBuilds are now so popular that a whole community of people either contemplating or in the throes of a self-build has grown up around them. And according to the latest CSO figures, 22pc of new builds are one-offs and so likely to be owner designed or self-built.

For these people, InstaBuilds are a source of invaluable advice and information, particularly for those with no construction experience or understanding of the stages involved in building a house.

And, of course, for the rest of us who just like to snoop around other people's houses, they are a source of design and interiors inspiration, with a wealth of smart ideas to steal.

With that in mind, we've asked three popular Irish InstaBuilders about the lessons they learnt along the way to their ideal homes.

'We were very clear about how we wanted to live - and that it was an urban home'

The professionals Stephanie and Graham O'Sullivan - @CoalLaneHouse

In 2015, interior designer Stephanie O'Sullivan and her architect husband Graham, had moved back from London and were renting in Dublin 7 when they chanced upon a disused leather goods warehouse for sale.

"Location was very important to us," says Stephanie, "and we wanted a forever home, something to grow into. We'd been very disappointed in what was on the market."

The O'Sullivans were in a position to pay the purchase price of €180,000 and then focussed on obtaining planning permission to turn the warehouse into the home that they wanted.

"Graham and I were very clear about how we wanted to live, and that it was an urban home so we didn't need a garden with grass," explains Stephanie, "so it wraps around an internal courtyard. The house is 278sqm but it's modest in that we only have two bedrooms, plus an office that can be used as a bedroom and an open area that can be used for sleeping."

With both of them working full-time, and two young daughters, Graham did most of the design work and drawing in the evenings and on weekends. Construction commenced in January 2019.

Stephanie has documented the process on Instagram all the way through. "I was already very active on Instagram, so setting up a page about the house, with images of the stuff that inspired us along the way, was the obvious thing to do," she says. "I saw it as a showcase for my interior design business as well as a record for us. If you have content, it's a very easy and natural thing to do. You have things to talk about. Because I love photography, whenever there was a moment of calm, or the light was particularly lovely, I'd take a picture that encapsulated the aesthetic.

"I am happy for people to ask questions and to answer them. I like that it gets people thinking outside the idea of what they have grown up believing a house has to look like."

Stephanie says the build was a "fast and pleasant" process, completed within their €650,000 budget. They moved in on the day of lockdown. "Before we embarked on the process, we had a romantic idea that Graham and I might work together in the future," says Stephanie, "but we know now that we will never do that. It would only work if he worked for me and did what I say. We are too similar and we each have our own strong ideas."

TOP TIPS

1 "Because we are both in the industry, we knew what we were doing; stress is down to not enough upfront planning. You must make all the decisions before you start. I had everything from the door handles to the hinges and every light fitting specified and placed. There were weeks when we didn't even visit the site."

2 Decide on as many interior finishes before the build starts as possible. This greatly reduces delays and disappointment when, for example, the floor levels have not allowed for certain floor finishes, etc. Look at hiring an interior designer for a few hours in a consultation capacity that can help you get these decisions finalised with the architect.

3 Think about the lighting early. While deciding on the position of lighting (a very important exercise in itself), also try to choose the fitting itself. Some fittings might need junction boxes - and with more and more houses becoming 'smart' homes - some fittings don't suit smart bulbs so knowing the specification of the main fittings at an early stage is crucial.

'I try to explain everything in a way that's clear'

The self-build Sarah Meyler and Eugene White - @selfbuildwexford

Sarah Meyler and Eugene White have just moved into their bungalow in Ballymitty, Co Wexford, built on a site that Eugene purchased from his family. Sarah is a primary school teacher, and Eugene a contracts manager with a civil engineering company.

"We went the self-build route, employing direct labour, because Eugene has construction experience," says Sarah. "We both worked full-time through the build but Eugene took days off to do some of the work himself to save money."

The couple didn't employ an architect, and had a budget of €250,000 for the 226sqm house.

"We knew what we wanted," says Sarah, "and it was cost-effective to do it the way that we did. Eugene was focussed on organising the labour and the build, and I was able to go off after school and at weekends looking at showrooms. I couldn't buy anything for the house without seeing it in front of me. I educated myself about interior design during the process; there are lots of dark colours and no patterns in the house.

"I came across some InstaBuilds by chance - I hadn't been aware what a big community there is. I decided that I wouldn't mind sharing what we were doing. I post something nearly every day; I try to explain everything in a way that's going to be clear to someone who doesn't have a clue."

The couple moved in when all the rooms were complete, and say they expect the house and landscaping to be fully finished by this time next year. "I'd do it again," says Sarah. "But I think I'd have enjoyed it more if I'd had greater confidence starting out."

TOP TIPS

1 Save as much money as you can before you start the build and continue to save what you can throughout. You will need it as you draw closer to the end.

2 Have a detailed budget and stick to it as best you can. If you overspend on something you will have to make it back somewhere.

3 Work on your patience levels. You will be frustrated during the process but you cannot let the build take over your lives.





'There's a real community feel - you can ask anything'

The architect-designed home Caitriona and Jonathan Hughes - @pebblebeachhouse2020

"I grew up by the sea in north County Dublin but had moved away," says Caitriona Hughes. She and her husband Jonathan moved back when a site came up close to her parents in 2018.

Neither of them had any construction experience. Instead, they employed local architect, Niamh Butler, and the services of Cora Engineering and Balcon Construction.

"They were all fantastic," says Caitriona, who recommends hiring a local architect. "They understand the ins and outs of the planning system in the area and will always be a step ahead of where you think you need to be. I had all the tiles and bathroom fittings ordered online and delivered before the build even started. With four kids, aged between three and 11, there was no time to browse in person."

Caitriona is a stay-at-home mother and was able to visit the site every day to make speedy decisions when required. "I loved every minute of it," she says. She had never used Instagram before, but started following self-build accounts for tips and inspiration and found it a great source of advice.

"There is a real community feel," she says. "You can reach out and ask anything. Plus it was a great way of keeping all our friends and family updated without having to answer the same questions over and over again. It's turned into a lovely hobby and now, in lockdown, looking out at the sea from the house it feels as if we are on holiday all the time."

TOP TIPS

1 There is no doubt that the whole experience can be quite daunting, particularly at the start. Knowing where to begin and figuring out how to process the sea of information that is available can feel overwhelming. For me, things started to click when I decided on one key design feature in one particular room (in our case it was a fish-themed wallpaper for the guest bedroom). Once I had settled on that, everything else seemed to flow. That's not to say it all just happened. You really have to have a plan.

2 Give yourself enough time to think things through.

3 Above all, stick to your gut. You can really get caught up in the range of decisions - don't over think a tile or paint colour - three samples is plenty and you almost always go for your first choice.





5 Instabuilds to follow

@florenceandhenri

@selfbuild_co.monaghan_ireland

@thehousethatwoodsbuilt

@newbuildireland

@innercity_victorian

