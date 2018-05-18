Inside the €1.48m pad that UFC star Conor McGregor has reportedly bought in Spain

This is the €1.48million pad that UFC star Conor McGregor has reportedly bought in Marbella in Spain.

The Crumlin star, who has a baby Conor Jnr with his partner Dee Devlin, splashed out on the exclusive pad in Spain's "golden triangle", the luxurious enclave on the country’s southwest shores of the Mediterranean which is synonymous with wealth, glamour and celebrity.

The luxury home is one of 11 bespoke villas which sits on the La Resina country club estate. It has uninterrupted views of the Mediterranean Sea and the coastline of Africa, floor to ceiling windows, and even the bathrooms have views of the sea.

The dining area. Photo: Realista

There's an infinity pool from which to watch the sunsets and sunrises, and Conor and Dee will have the option of adding a cinema, a spa, a gym or a wine cellar to the ground floor if they so wish. A guardhouse with 24-hour security is based at the entrance of the private estate.

In their new pad, Conor and Dee will be just a stone’s throw away from hotspots like vibrant Puerto Banus and Marbella.

The kitchen area. Photo: Realista

One of the luxurious bedrooms. Photo: Realista

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin will have the option to include a spa area on the ground floor. Photo: Realista

