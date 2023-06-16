Inside Kilkenny's fairytale castle that fell down three times - before becoming a magical wedding venue

Thomas Moore composed here and Jimmy MacCarthy recently restored this Gothic palace that’s so popular for nuptials

As one of Ireland’s best known songwriters, Jimmy MacCarthy regularly brings the house down with his classic hits like Ride On, Katy and No Frontiers.

But in 2013 MacCarthy bought a run down fairy-tale castle in Co Kilkenny where 200 years previous renowned architects brought the house down — twice — and ruined their reputations as a result. And neglect would later cause most of it to come down for a third time in the mid 20th century.

However, today Jenkinstown has been fully restored thanks to MacCarthy’s efforts and is popular with young couples who take advantage of its fabulous chapel, Gothic dining hall and period receptions to tie the knot.

Jenkinstown Castle was first constructed on the site of a 12th-century fortification. In the 1700s a Palladian style home was built here.

On being made the first Baron Bellew of Barmeath, owner Sir Patrick Bellew decided it was time to spruce things up and circa 1814 hired the eminent Kilkenny-based architect William Robertson to incorporate the existing house into a much bigger and more fashionable and new neo-Gothic extravaganza.

But upon completion Baron Bellew’s castle immediately began to display serious structural issues and some parts of it failed outright.

So the baron was forced to pull a lot of it down and went back to the drawing board. This time he called in another reputable architect Charles Frederick Anderson to redo it entirely.

But Anderson’s newer version also collapsed in parts. The construction scandal that resulted is thought to have caused the latter to flee the country.

Doing a runner to the USA ultimately helped his career however, as he would end up designing the New York City Hospital and the extension to the Capitol Building in Washington.

Later a US colleague described Anderson as an ‘irascible Irishman... who had one glass eye”, adding (perhaps due to a fear of past unhappy clients): “He kept a brace of pistols on his desk.”

Meantime, back at Jenkinstown, Baron Bellew settled on a reduced version of his original plan and this rendition remained sound, at least until his family vacated. His ancestors lived there until the 1930s when the castle was handed over to the parish. Its chapel became a community hall.

Being so big, regular use was made only of this portion of the overall building. Over the years the rest began to perish, until eventually, locals were forced to pull most of it down.

Some time later in the 80s a new owner reused material from this last demolition to build a new portion on to the house which fit sympathetically with the lasting remains of the original.

Enter troubadour MacCarthy in 2013, his appetite for restoration already whetted. What isn’t so well known about the Cork song writer and performer is his long-standing penchant for renovating property.

He started in the 1990s with a run-down 500-year-old farmhouse in Wicklow. He restored it and converted the cow shed into a recording studio. Soon he had scaled up considerably with the purchase of Jenkinstown House in Co Kilkenny.

No doubt MacCarthy was also attracted by the chapel, which was essentially a 60-ft long auditorium and Jenkinstown’s musical associations — another famous Irish lyricist Thomas Moore had written The Last Rose of Summer while staying here as a guest in 1805, being inspired by a particularly beautiful example of the rose variety ‘Old Blush’ in its gardens.

The job took MacCarthy six years and the work coincided with his return to live performance and touring after a long break. In between and using royalties from his well-known songs, he would manage the restoration of what was, by now, known as Jenkinstown House.

In that six years the house had its plasterwork restored and the chapel, which had been used as a scouts’ den, was turned into a 106-seat theatre with superior acoustics.

The house is unusual in that it has three parts with a three-storey tower to the left; a single-storey wing adjoining this; and the long former chapel on the other side. The entire clocks in at a substantial 6,600 sq ft, or more than six times the size of the average family estate house.

With all the work done, the songwriter put it on the market in 2019 and it sold the following year for €705,000. The current owners have not only used the house on 6.7 acres beside Jenkinstown Wood as a family home but have monetised the venue for guest accommodation and for weddings.

The chapel is perfect for nuptial ceremonies and the long Gothic dining room seats 20 people with ease.

Additional income has been gleaned from three very swishy mobile shepherds’ huts in the courtyard which have been hired out for glamping/Airbnb with a five-star rating.

The house has two big open reception rooms in a period style. Upstairs is the master bedroom suite in a neo-Gothic style and two more bedrooms. The house also comes with bathrooms, a kitchen and is fitted with underfloor heating.

The former chapel with its stained-glass windows is now a top spec auditorium, with two booths designed for sound production and lighting sitting at the back. It suits concerts, weddings and family celebrations.

The owners are now selling up and Lisney Sothebys seeks €975,000. Prices for the shepherd huts can be negotiated if desired.