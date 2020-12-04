In the salerooms: Michael Flatley’s Hannibal Lector movie mask sells for €85k at auction

The mask worn by Anthony Hopkins in the movie Hannibal, which was part of Michael Flatley's collection, sold for €85,000

Sheppard’s

And the sleeper of the year award goes to… a Chinese celadon vase (Lot 662: est €800 to €1,200), which sold for €1.2m at Sheppard’s Castlehyde House auction on Friday, November 27. It broke the record to become the most expensive art object ever sold at auction in Ireland. The Qing Dynasty vase was made during the reign of the Yongzheng Emperor (1723-1735).

The bulk of the sale came from Michael Flatley’s collection, with highlights including the mask worn by Anthony Hopkins in the movie Hannibal, which sold for €85,000, and a painting by Flatley, The Finish Line, which fetched €37,000. Another print, sold in aid of Barnardos, made €3,000, and the Aston Martin bag in which he carried his dancing shoes (Lot 382: est €200 to €300) sold for €7,500. See sheppards.ie.

Fonsie Mealy

There’s a copy of James Joyce’s Modernist classic Ulysses to fit every budget at Fonsie Mealy’s Rare Books & Collectors’ Sale at Chatsworth Auction Rooms, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, on Wednesday and Thursday, December 9-10 at 10.30am. The highlights are a 1922 first edition, No285 of 750 copies, (Lot 917: est €7,000 to €9,000) and a rare original printed copy of A Protest Against Plagiarism (Lot 918: est €3,000 to €5,000). See fonsiemealy.ie.

Lev Mitchell & Sons

The contents of Rathbran Cottage in Louth will be sold on the premises by Lev Mitchell & Sons on Saturday, December 5, at 11am. It was the home of Mags Kirk-Carric. See milltownauctionrooms.com.

