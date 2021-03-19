In the Salerooms: Crozier and Collis paintings to steal the show at De Vere’s art auction

Still Life & Still Life by Peter Collis is estimated to fetch between €3,000 to €5,000

De Vere’s

“Exile has been my life,” artist William Crozier said. “I have always felt in a permanent state of exile. And that’s what my work is about. It’s about a sense of loss, a problem of identity, a longing for a world that perhaps never existed.”

That said, nobody painted the West Cork landscape like Crozier. His Collum’s Field (Fallen Tree) (Lot 11: est €6,000 to €9,000) is one of the highlights at De Vere’s Irish Art Auction, which continues online until Tuesday, March 30.

Other notable pieces in the sale include Still Life & Still Life by Peter Collis (Lot 4: est €3,000 to €5,000) — it’s a painting of a still life painting — and Anthony Scott’s bronze Foal (Lot 64: est €3,000 to €5,000). Scott’s sculpture is small at 28cm high.

See deveres.ie.

O’Reilly’s Auction Rooms

Jewellery made in the shape of flowers evolved from the literal interpretation of the Victorians through the stylised tendrils of Art Nouveau to 20th century abstractions. You’ll find all of the above at the 48 hour timed online Auction of Fine Jewellery, Diamonds, Watches & Silver at O’Reilly’s Auction Rooms, which runs from Wednesday to Friday, March 24-26.

Floral-themed pieces in the sale range from a ruby and diamond cluster ring (Lot 241: est €3,800 to €4,500) and a pair of diamond and ruby cluster earrings (Lot 205: est €2,300 to €2,600) to a diamond and ruby cluster ring (Lot 191: est €1,000 to €1,400) and a multi-gem-set cluster ring, modelled as flowers (Lot 333: est €200 to €300). See oreillysfineart.com.

Hibernian Antiques Fairs

The latest in the season of virtual Antiques Fairs continues on March 20 and 21 and includes the house contents of the late Breda Clifford. “She was one of our best customers in Co Kerry,” says Robin O’Donnell of Hibernian Antiques Fairs. “Her family contacted me and said that it was her wish that I would help to dispose of her magnificent house contents.”

This, as he points out, offers an alternative approach to the recirculation of possessions at end of life. “Many people feel their only option is to offer all their lifetime collections and goods for auction. Now there is an alternative.”

All the items have been photographed and will be presented as part of the fair. To register, email robinodon@gmail.com.

