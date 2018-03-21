A seaside house in West Cork - where the sea and nature are visible from every room - won this week's episode of Home of the Year.

In Pictures: The lighthouse-inspired coastal home that won last night's episode of Home of the Year

Margaret and Mark Conway built their home, which is inspired by the nearby Fastnet Rock Lighthouse, when they knocked an exisiting bungalow in south west Cork.

The dining area looks out onto the sea

The couple, who split their time between Ireland and the UK, said they worked closely with their architect to incorporate as much of the surrounding landscape into the house itself. Margaret describes how she loves the rock face at the back of the house, and how they felt it was important that they used local west Cork craft people who understood the sea for their build.

The living space

The home beat off stiff competition on last night's episode, but Home of the Year judges Deirdre Whelan, Hugh Wallace, and Patrick Bradley eventually chose the West Cork home as the winner. One of the two runners up last night was another coastal family home, but this time in county Wicklow.

The kitchen and dining area in Margaret and Mark Conway's west Cork home.

Emma Lynch, an online interiors entrepreneur, lives in a seaside bungalow with her husband and their two children. Emma described how she converted her grandparents home where she spent happy childhood summer's into her dream home.

The freestanding bath tub

The house was sold to another family before Emma and her family bought it, but it was put on the market again when Emma and her family were living in London and they decided to buy. The renovation took two months, and Emma's redesign involved tearing the house apart internally, and reconfiguring the living spaces.

The hallway

For sentimental reasons, Emma chose to keep all the shrubs and rose bushes, and she kept the front of the house exactly as it was.

Her aim was to create a dream home that was inspired by the sea, and to make it bright and airy with a touch Swedish simplicity and a hint of a Nantucket coastal vibe.

The back of the West Cork home is adjacent to a rock face

The other runner up was Katrina and Adam Carroll's semi detached home in Dublin, where they live with their daughter Nainsi. The couple gutted their home over a period of five months and renovated all the rooms and internal walls.

The kitchen - complete with a Smeg frigde - in Emma Lynch's family home.

Katrina's style is vintage cottage chic, and she upcycled a lot of their furniture. Some of her vintage finds came from London where the couple lived until 2014.

The dining area, just off the kitchen.

The children's playroom, which the judges fell in love with.

The living area in Emma Lynch's family home, where she spent her childhood summers.

The living room in Katrina and Adam Carroll's semi detached home in Dublin

Katrina and Adam Carroll's kitchen.

The hallway, which features a salvaged original door.

Online Editors