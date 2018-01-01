Irish celebrities like singer Niall Horan, actress Saoirse Ronan and Pogues frontman Shane McGowan have each been busy in terms of buying or selling properties in Ireland.

In Pictures: The Irish celebrities buying and selling their homes

Here, we take a look at the properties of the rich and famous, who's selling and who's buying:

Promoter Peter Aiken buys Riverdance duo’s home for €8.2m Earlier this year, concert promoter Peter Aiken bough this idyllic north Dublin home, Danes Hollow, from John McColgan and Moya Doherty. The businessman paid just over €8.2million for the Howth property on 3.35 acres which came on the market seeking €9.5million in April last year.

The property boasts an impressive garden, with sandstone steps linking the outside with the in, and an orangery to make the most of the sun. McColgan and Doherty retained a small cliff-edge guest cottage on the Danes Hollow site with its own access road.

The couple also own homes in Manhattan, Martha's Vineyard and London. One Direction star Niall Horan buys Westmeath home for €465k

Singer Niall Horan signed the deed on a mansion in his home town of Mullingar in 2017. The singer also bought ten acres of land surrounding the home, which boasts a heated outdoor swimming pool and accompanying pool house.

The home offers six reception rooms and six bedrooms, and is close to Belvedere House and Mullingar Golf Club, which will be convenient for golf-enthusiast Niall, and the property is safely tucked away behind wrought-iron gates.

Shane MacGowan's family home in Tipperary hits the market for €230k

Pogues singer Shane MacGowan's family home, where the family would sing their own rendition of the famous 'Fairytale of New York' was placed on the market. Shane's sister Siobhán said: "Mum and myself would accompany him for female vocal, and I'd play guitar and Dad [Maurice is a poet] would play the piano. And we'd tell each other: 'Happy Christmas your arse'."

MacGowan stayed regularly at the house and, in the 1990s, started writing most of what would become Crock Of Gold - his last released album, which includes songs like 'Back In The County Hell' and 'Lonesome Highway'. "Shane usually used the upstairs bedrooms to do his writing," adds Siobhan. The four-bedroom house itself has simple, clean lines and retains some nice period features, including a Belfast sink and Aga in the kitchen.

The home "Garryard East" is in Silvermines, Nenagh, Co Tipperary. Nature trails and forest walks nearby are one of the area's main attractions. Saoirse Ronan puts Howth home on the market for €495,000 The twice Oscar-nominated actress bought the swish terrace home at Thormanby Grove, in Howth, at the beginning of 2013, paying €334,000 for the property. The home has now been placed on the market with an asking price of €495,000, which would net Ronan (23) more than €160,000 in profit.

Galvin Property and Finance describes the modest but stylish home of 1,200 sq ft as appealing both to investors and first-time buyers. The house is located a stone's throw from the sea, and some of Dublin's finest seafood restaurants are within walking distance, with a wide array of shops and artisan cafés all close by. It is also within reach of the famous Howth Clifftop Walk. Ronan is reported recently as having purchased a house for more than €1m down the coast in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

'Lord of the Dance' Michael Flatley's beloved Castlehyde House mansion remains for sale Despite a change in tactics towards a 'bespoke' type of market offering, 'Lord of the Dance' Michael Flatley's beloved Castlehyde House mansion remains for sale. The imposing north Cork estate has been on the market for two years but the sales effort has now switched to a more direct offering to wealthy buyers.

The property is now being offered via a 'bespoke' effort with potential wealthy buyers or investors being privately briefed on the property. It has an asking price of €20m. Castlehyde has already been viewed by a number of Arab and Russian investors.

Previously, the dance star admitted that putting the house on the market was "a heart-wrenching decision". Flatley, who is in the US and Barbados working on film projects, operates a major entertainment empire from London. Castlehyde was bought in a derelict condition in 2001 for €3m and Flatley ordered a 'no-expense-spared' renovation aimed at restoring the River Blackwater mansion to its 18th century glory.

The star insisted that the integrity of the house, built in 1760 and linked to the family of Ireland's first president Douglas Hyde, be maintained. By the time the renovation project was completed in 2004, the dancer had lavished almost €27m on the mansion. Flatley was so proud of Castlehyde he insisted on having his 2006 wedding to his wife, Niamh, hosted there.

Guests over the years have included Cliff Richard, Maureen O'Hara, George Hamilton and The Chieftains. The star's decision to offer Castlehyde for sale was forced by the demands of his expanding London-based business empire. Luggala, home of Guinness heir Garech a Brun hits the market for €28m Luggala, the pearl in Wicklow's oyster and just 40km south of Dublin, will be sold to anyone with €28m to spare.

Hon Garech a Brun (77), a Guinness heir, has lived in Luggala all his life. Lucian Freud, Brendan Behan and Seamus Heaney all enjoyed Luggala's extravagant hospitality. The Beatles took acid there, Anjelica Huston lived next door, Kofi Annan went for walks, and Bono called Luggala his 'inspiration'. Speaking of Michael Jackson, who stayed for six weeks in 2006, the dapper Guinness heir said Jackson "couldn't have been more charming".

"Though he f***ed up his face, I felt like I was talking to a mask and couldn't see the person inside. We got an SOS that he needed somewhere to live, so I felt sorry for him," he said. Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman look to extend their home The well-known couple signed a deed to their new home in Dublin’s Rathmines lin 2016, which they bought for €1.95m. The property was divided into three apartments. The couple are planning a revamp which includes a new three-storey rear extension. However, last summer they received a set-back to their plans when neighbours lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala against the decision of Dublin City Council to give Brian and Amy's project the green light. Speaking of the move to Rathmines, Amy admitted the family was excited to embark on the new project. "I was actually on a walk with my cousin around that area and we weren’t even looking to move, it was all a bit of an accident," she said. "It is a really pretty old, old house and we kind of went for it. It needs a bit of TLC but I love it. "It’ll be fun but it’ll be a lot of work."

Online Editors