One of Ireland's most well-known architects has put his own home up for sale.

In Pictures: Room To Improve's Dermot Bannon puts his Dublin home up for sale

Room To Improve's Dermot Bannon is selling his "impeccable" Drumcondra home for €649,000.

Dermot Bannon

Thousands watch Dermot in makeover mode in other people's homes every Sunday evening - and now the architect is set to take on a new project of his own. Listed with auctioneers DNG, the RTE star's home is described as "a simply beautiful family home complimented by a wonderfully designed extension to the rear overlooking a mature west facing garden extending in excess of 65m".

The 1920s home has original solid wood flooring (Photo: DNG)

Complete with original 1920s' features of high ceilings, solid wood flooring, cast iron fireplaces, picture rails and teak doors, the home also boasts a modern open plan kitchen/dining area in an extension to the rear. There are three bedrooms and a family bathroom upstairs.

The 1920s home still has a lot of original features (Photo: DNG)

The auctioneers recommend a visit to the home for any potential buyers to "fully appreciate the excellent location and features of the home". Despite the nation hanging on to his every word and any snippet of advice on Sunday evenings, Dermot has never boasted about his own abode.

Dermot Bannon has put his home of 12 years up for sale (Photo: DNG)

"Cobblers shoes are always the worst," he told VIP Magazine this month. "My son the other day said to me, 'Dad you can't be a celebrity'. And I said, 'Why?' And he said, 'Look at our house!' So, yeah cobbler's shoes...I keep pushing it further and further down the line because when I go home it's the last thing I want to think about. I just want to sit on the couch and think about nothing."

The home has a large open-plan kitchen/dining area (Photo: DNG)

Bannon also said his style has changed over the years, having grown with confidence and experience, saying: "I think I'm more confident because I've done a couple hundred houses at this stage. But what has changed, maybe, is that I can read people better. I can quickly put myself in their shoes and try to live their lives so I can design for their life.

"I also think I might be more relaxed, and am not, maybe, as dogged anymore. And then I watch the show and it's completely oppositve. So what I think of myself and what I actually am are two totally different things."

The 1920s home has a large garden to the rear fo the property (Photo: DNG)

Online Editors