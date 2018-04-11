A large Irish country estate and mansion, Castletown Cox in Co Kilkenny, has been sold to an international buyer for more than €20 million.

A large Irish country estate and mansion, Castletown Cox in Co Kilkenny, has been sold to an international buyer for more than €20 million.

In Pictures: International buyer snaps up Castletown Cox estate for around €20m

Selling agent, Knight Frank's James Meagher, confirmed the sale to Independent.ie but declined to comment on the buyer or the details of the sale.

This is the biggest sale of a residential estate in Ireland since Castlemartin, the former Kildare home of Anthony O’Reilly. It was sold to US mogul John Malone for €28 million in 2014. In 2005, Sean Dunne bought Ireland's most expensive house, Walford on Shrewsbury Road in Dublin 4, for €58m.

The house is full of period features. Photo: Knight Frank

Castletown Cox was designed by architect Davis Ducart, who was also the brains behind the Limerick Custom House and Kilshannig in Co. Cork. The mansion is one of Ireland’s finest Palladian houses and is a variant of Buckingham House in the UK, and has a new lift installed to service all levels.

Inside the mansion of Castletown Cox estate. Photo: Knight Frank

The ten bedrooms are all en suite. Staff accommodation lies in the wings, along with a gym, a billiards room, ballroom, and a model of the estate is housed in a model room.

The drawing room. Photo: Knight Frank

The 513-acre estate includes formal gardens which were designed by the Dowager Marchioness of Salisbury, a woman once described by the New York Times as ‘Britain’s high priestess of historic garden design’. The gardens contain lines of holm oaks, clipped hornbeams and mulberry trees on the manicured lawns.

Castletown Cox estate in Co Kilkenny.

Some 340 acres the estate is a mixture of grassland and tillage.

The exterior of the mansion at Castetown Cox estate. Photo: Knight Frank

Online Editors