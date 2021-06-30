Ikea launches ‘Buy Back’: Store to buy back customers’ unwanted furniture 

Lauren Woods from Ballyfermot Co Dublin celebrates the launch of Buy Back in Ireland. Photo: Conor McCabe

Ikea has launched a new initiative that aims to give thousands of pieces of furniture a second life with customers able to earn up to €300 for a single item.

The Buy Back service launched today is part of Ikea’s commitment to becoming fully circular and climate positive by 2030.

The new service encourages customers to sell back Ikea furniture that they no longer need in return for a voucher to spend at the store.

The furniture will be resold by the retailer within their Circular Hubs (previously Bargain Corner), at even more affordable prices, thereby giving a second life to Ikea products and helping to prevent perfectly useable materials entering landfill unnecessarily.

Used products returned as good as new with no scratches will be bought for 50pc of the original price, while items with minor scratches will be bought for 40pc.

Furniture that is well used with several scratches will be bought for 30pc. This means customers could receive up to €300 for the well-known MÖRBYLÅNGA table and €275 for the STOCKHOLM table.

Products eligible for Buy Back include dressers: office drawer cabinets, small structures with drawers, display storage and sideboards, bookcases and shelf units, small tables, multimedia furniture, cabinets, dining tables and desks, chairs and stools without upholstery, chests of drawers and children's products (excluding baby items) purchased in the last seven years.

The service is the latest from the Swedish retailer aimed at making sustainable living more accessible and affordable – encouraging customers to rethink their consumption habits and take action to help the planet.

Customers wanting to sell back their old Ikea furniture can visit IKEA.ie and submit items for consideration by filling out a simple online offer request. A preliminary offer will be generated and customers will be invited to bring the fully assembled product and provisional quote to the returns and exchanges desk at the Ballymun store.

Once the product is accepted, they will receive an Ikea refund card to spend in-store.

The refund card will have no expiry date to encourage customers to only purchase new items when they really need something.

Peter Jelkeby, Country Retail Manager and Chief Sustainability Officer, said: “Households are connected to around 60pc of global greenhouse gas emissions, consuming around a third of the energy and 10pc of the water used globally. Therefore, small actions taken within them can make a significant difference, and why Ikea is so committed to making sustainable living more affordable, attractive and accessible.

"As one of the biggest brands in the world, we recognise our unique opportunity to help lead that change.

“Through Buy Back we hope to make circular consumption mainstream; making it easier for customers to acquire, care for and pass on products in circular ways.

“As we move towards our goal of becoming fully circular and climate positive by 2030 we will continue to take bold steps ensuring that, by then, all Ikea products will be made from renewable, recyclable and/or recycled materials. And they will be designed to be re-used, refurbished, re-manufactured or recycled, following circular design principles.”

Ikea’s Dublin store was recently awarded the Green Retailer Award at the 2021 Green Awards which recognises the extraordinary contribution and commitment that companies now make towards growing a greener future in Irish business.