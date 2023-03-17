‘If you don’t ask, you don’t get’ – why you should always ask for more when it comes to buying a new home

17 Hersil Wood, Knocklyon, Dublin 16

Asking price: €940,000 Agent: Derek Byrne Property (087) 937 0896

Fashion stylist, interior design writer and sometime fashion retailer Nikki Cummins has picked up a range of skills through her chosen careers over the years, not least the ability to beg, borrow or otherwise acquire the items necessary for fashion shoots.

Having worked for years as a fashion stylist for glossy magazines (including a spell at the Sunday Independent) and also as a fashion retailer (she owned The Nijou boutique off Grafton Street which specialised in event dresses), Cummins learned to be super resourceful on a daily basis.

The main reception

“That meant pushing the boat out and constantly asking people for things, be it a loan of dresses or accessories or use of a particular venue for a shoot. You just got used to asking. No ask, no get.”

So, when it came to buying a new home with her hubby, financial entrepreneur Martin Black, it was natural for Nikki to keep on asking. Luckily, she got very accommodating developers in the Comer Brothers at their prestige Hersil Wood scheme in Knocklyon, Dublin 16, with phase one finished in 2011 and the development completed in 2016.

When buyers put down a deposit on a new home, they are presented with ‘menu’ of options to choose from regarding kitchens, tiles, bathroom finishings and so on. But from the get-go, Cummins wasn’t going a la carte.

The open-plan kitchen and living area

“The downstairs bathroom and utility room were originally supposed to be situated between the main downstairs reception and the kitchen, so I asked the builders if they could instead move them to the back of the house, opening up more downstairs space.”

Read More

The couple had been lucky enough to book No17, the house with the largest site in the cul-de-sac and there was also some additional ground beside the house. “I always wanted a double-fronted house and it seemed a bit ridiculous not to make use of that extra site space at the side so I asked them if it was also possible for them to add an extension here. Otherwise it was wasted ground. They agreed for a little extra payment on top of the final price. Because the builders were on site anyway with all labour and materials, that wasn’t such a high outlay for them.”

The exterior of 17 Hersil Wood, Knocklyon, Dublin 16

The result was that this extension cost the couple one third of what they would have paid had they added it after the builders departed. The extension brought the property up from 1,885 sq ft to 2,142 sq ft.

“Then we sketched out the kitchen layout and opted for a modern Shaker design with craft handles through Noel Reynolds the kitche maker. The developers liked this so much that they took pictures of it to show the other buyers.”

Nikki Cummins and daughter Indie Belle beside the feature chimney piece. Photo: David Conachy

By far the biggest impact piece in this house is the upcycled, intricate and elaborate French Renaissance style sandstone chimney piece which Cummins ordered from the UK and then passed to Lamartine, the fireplace company, to attach a black slate inset and then install the ensemble in the main living room instead of the standard-fit versions offered.

No17 comes with triple-glazed windows and doors, solar panels and gas-condensing boilers which means the house hits a high A2 BER rating. The accommodation includes an entrance hall, a lounge, sitting room, guest WC, utility and an open-plan modern Shaker style kitchen/living/dining room with a substantial island unit.

A second reception room

The kitchen has quartz countertops and French doors to the back garden sun patio. The house comes with four bedrooms with the master taking up the entire top floor with its own ensuite and walk-in changing room/wardrobe. There’s also a family bathroom. It’s within walking distance of Rathfarnham Village as well as being close to Dundrum.

“People think they always have to stick with the options presented by the builders. But there’s never any harm in asking if you want something different. They can only say no.”

Cummins and Black are now on the lookout for a period home to restore and No17 has been put on the market with Derek Byrne Property (087) 937 0896 seeking €940,000.