Iconic Game of Thrones castle is up for sale, with offers starting at €560,000

A Game of Thrones castle is up for sale, with offers starting at €560,000.

Gosfrod Castle, built in the mid-1800s, was used as the exterior of Riverrun for the third season of Game of Thrones.

It’s the spot where Robb Stark executed Rickard Karstark, which then led to the massacre of the Starks at the Red Wedding.

Gosford was also used during World War II to accommodate troops, and when a prisoner of war camp was set up in the estate.

The interior of Gosford Castle. Photo: Maison Real Estate

The portion of the castle which is being marketed for sale has already been partially developed in places with the intention of converting the space into six luxurious apartments.

Each of the apartments comprise around 3,500square feet, and some have roof top gardens.

Maison Real Estate says there is commercial scope for a potential buyer since the buildings have in the past been used as a hotel and as a movie set for Game of Thrones”.

“The possibilities are endless and only on inspection can this castle and its beautiful location be truly appreciated,” the estate agent says.

Photo: Maison Real Estate

