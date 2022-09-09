‘I never knew who Paddy would bring home’ — Chieftain Paddy Moloney’s Wicklow throne, where he hosted Van Morrison and Jack Nicholson, for sale

The music room in Annamoe, where Paddy Moloney of The Chieftains wrote most of his compositions

Annamoe. Laragh, Co Wicklow

Asking price: €850,000

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes (01) 2376308

For decades, it was a family home full of music, where Jack Nicholson came to drink tea and Van Morrison composed.

While Paddy Moloney and The Chieftains have been credited with bringing traditional Irish music to a worldwide audience — as far afield as the USA and China — few realise that almost the entire 44-album catalogue of this legendary group was composed here in one room at Annamoe, Co Wicklow.

The four-bedroom detached split-level 968 sq ft house was the home and retreat of the late Moloney — the musician, composer, record producer and founding member of The Chieftains.

It’s where he and his wife Rita O’Reilly raised their family of three children, Aonghus, Padraig, and Aedin. Now Rita is selling up following Paddy’s passing in October last year.

An aerial view of Annamoe

Whatsapp An aerial view of Annamoe

The house has its own designated music room where Paddy’s grand piano still stands. It was here, since 1975, that The Chieftains wrote and rehearsed the melodies that won them six Grammys before they were recorded or played in front of an audience.

“The house was always full of music,” recalls Rita who Paddy married in 1963, having met when she was just 15 years old and he 20.

“All of it was composed in the music room, with Paddy at the grand piano. Van Morrison also spent a lot of time there composing an album, and we had many a visit from other musicians and celebrities.

“In fact, I never knew who Paddy would bring home. I used to say, ‘Don’t be talking to anyone on the street’, because chances are he’d invite them back,” she laughs.

Rita watches Paddy play the piano at their home in Wicklow

Whatsapp Rita watches Paddy play the piano at their home in Wicklow

She describes their New Year’s Eve parties in Annamoe as “legendary” and recalls one in particular. “I was furious with Paddy that night because of the amount of people he’d brought back. He knew I was angry and brought them all outside to dance around the house to give me time to cool down.

“A man came into the kitchen where I was cooking at the time. ‘I’m Jack,’ he said, and I said, ‘Nice to meet you’ and ‘Sit down there’. I was giving out about Paddy at the time to the two chauffeurs and I thought he was another because he was wearing a cap. I offered him a glass of Champagne, but he said he’d have a cup of tea. Then someone came in and said: ‘Ahh Jack, you’ve graced us with your presence.’ It was Jack Nicholson and I hadn’t even realised.”

Paddy (front) with The Chieftains in 2003

Whatsapp Paddy (front) with The Chieftains in 2003

Angelica Heuston also attended the party that night and sang a song. Jim Kerr of Simple Minds turned up. Garech de Brun and his wife Princess Harshad Purna were regular visitors, as were film director John Boorman, TV presenter Thelma Mansfield and her husband, the late photographer Johnny Morris.

But Annamoe was far from suitable for parties when Paddy and Rita first bought it in 1975. An average three-bedroom bungalow, they redesigned and added to it in stages over the years, creating three levels.

Rita Moloney has decided to sell Annamoe. Photo: Bryan Meade

Whatsapp Rita Moloney has decided to sell Annamoe. Photo: Bryan Meade

“The house you see today is all Paddy’s doing,” says Rita. “He designed and commissioned every element of it himself.”

Large exposed pitched pine wooden beams feature heavily in most of the rooms. Some of these were sourced from Belfast Loch and others Paddy had made.

A porch at the front entrance to the house opens into the kitchen, which was considered Rita’s domain. “Even there, he chose the countertop when I was away one time,” she says. “I came back to find this white marble countertop and I said: ‘Sweet Jesus, I won’t be able to cook on that Paddy!’”

The conservatory at Annamoe

Whatsapp The conservatory at Annamoe

To the right of the kitchen, there’s a double bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. French doors open to a conservatory and this leads to a patio and the garden. There are four bedrooms in all, three bathrooms, a living/dining room, a library room and a gallery.

The house was made to host. Beyond the kitchen is the sitting/dining room, which has a wooden table made in 1910 that can seat 14 people. It connects to an open hallway used as an art gallery.

It includes a long granite sculpture made by Rita’s father Faley O’Reilly, who was a stone cutter and which Paddy designed and commissioned. Faley and Rita’s brother Bartle also made the stone fireplaces, the grandest version in the sitting/dining room.

The landing at Annamoe

Whatsapp The landing at Annamoe

The gallery stairs leads to another level below, with the famous music room on the right with its high ceiling, a large, stacked stone fireplace and a floor-to-ceiling window with views of the Wicklow landscape.

There’s Rita’s library where she liked to read, but wasn’t pleased when Paddy installed a TV in it some years ago. “I don’t watch TV,” she says. “We had such an argument about putting the TV in my library that Paddy had a granite seat made for me outside in the woods so I could go there and read.”

Upstairs are two more double bedrooms and a bathroom. “Our kids went to school in Dublin on the bus from Enniskerry,” says Rita. “They were always bringing friends home so we needed plenty of room.”

The large fireplace in the music room at Annamoe

Whatsapp The large fireplace in the music room at Annamoe

There’s a lawn, wild meadow, a pond and a wooden hut and a verandah for barbeques in the summer.

Rita now lives in the couple’s other house in Dublin. She has no qualms about selling Annamoe, despite such happy memories.

“About August of last year, out of the blue, Paddy suggested we sell Annamoe,” she says. “I was shocked as he always called it, and not the house in Dublin, home. But he said, ‘I think it’s best if we sell it as we’re getting too old to be driving up and down’. It’s what he wanted.”

Sherry FitzGerald seeks €850,000 on Rita’s behalf.