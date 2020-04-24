How to tackle your tech

Anyone home, €219: The Ring video door bell not only shows you who is at the door, but can detect motion and let you speak to visitors (whether you’re home or not); Harvey Norman

Switch it up, €44: Hive’s Active plug makes ‘‘dumb’’ appliances a bit smarter — simply plug them in and you can control them with your smartphone or Amazon’s Alexa; Currys

SMART ART: The Frame TV from Samsung doubles as art when off and a smart home hub — controlling heating, lighting and more — when on. From €949, Harvey Norman

The days of joking about your fridge sending you a text are over: those days are here. From wi-fi enabled doorbells to smart speakers and yes, even internet-connected fridges, smart home tech is evolving fast and forecast to be worth a whopping €48bn by 2022.

But the challenges smart appliances bring are not insubstantial - from well-documented security risks that come with buying internet-connected products, to the headache of helping a hodgepodge of devices and appliances from a range of manufacturers to ''speak'' to each other. It can be enough to make you throw in the towel and take up residence in a dark, quiet cave somewhere.

So why bother? Because when it does works, it's magic. From atmospheric ''movie night'' lighting set-ups to smart blinds that prevent rooms from getting too warm or cold, the right tech can remove friction and take over jobs you hate doing (like hoovering).

Smart home basics

When it comes to home automation, there are two roads you can travel - the DIY route, or the higher end, highly configurable ''umbrella'' system that is professionally installed (you may have glimpsed it on celeb home tours). The benefits of the latter are clear: the set-up is deeply integrated into your home and programmed to work with your space, taking all the guesswork out.

"The ideal stage to get in on this is when things are being built, so you can put in the infrastructure to do whatever you want," says Stephen Thompson of Has Group Automation (homeautomation.ie) who specialise in tailor-made smart home systems. "However, there are a lot more homes built than are being built, so there are retro-fit solutions available, using wireless technology."

Stephen works with established home automation brands like Control4 and Neutron, who have been in the space since the early 2000s, long before the term ''smart home'' was heard of. Their systems connect to thousands of devices, from home cinemas to lighting, heating and smaller appliances. This route is a good option if you want to integrate a wide range of complex devices or need to be able to control things like home security systems.

Their big advantage over cheaper self-install versions currently on the shelf at DIY stores? Reliability. "We don't jump in on new technology straight away, we have to stand over what we install," says Stephen. Making a a smart home simple and easy to use is a complex task. As anyone who has set up a smart speaker knows, a lot of this tech is still in its infancy, so teething issues are to be expected when you DIY.

Bright ideas

However, the beauty of these new products is that any home can become ''smart'', regardless of budget or size. There are a wide range of consumer-friendly products that you can set up yourself.

One of the first connected appliances to capture the interest of the Irish market was smart lighting. The Philips Hue range includes lamps, bulbs, lighting strips and even outdoor lights that can all work in tandem to create atmospheric lighting set-ups, or just allow you to turn all lights in a room on and off with the tap of a button. Ikea's smart lighting offering Tradfri works in much the same way.

One of the best things you can do with smart lighting is set up ''scenes''. The obvious one is for movie nights but there are lots of other handy ideas: you could have a ''middle of the night'' scene that lights a path from your bedroom to the kitchen or bathroom, a ''baby'' scene that casts a low red glow (low enough to change a nappy by but still keep an infant sleepy) or a work or homework scene that turns on task lights or desk lamps and dims overhead ones.

Connected cleaning

Of all the ways home life could be made easier, cleaning rates high on the list. Things like load-sensing washing machines that use the exact amount of detergent and water are becoming standard, though there isn't much out there that'll do the ironing and folding for you (yet). Your floors, however, can now be tackled by tech. Robot vacuums are available in most home appliance stores. The better ones use optical sensors to create maps of your floor so they know where they need to clean and can be programmed to work through the night. Roomba, one of the leaders in this space, even sell a mopping robot and have plans to release a robot lawn mower too.

Smart sounds

Chances are if you don't currently own one smart speaker, you soon will. In the US, more than a third of households have one, with an estimated 70m sold last year alone. They are mostly used for things like creating voice-activated timers (particularly handy if you're cooking), playing music and controlling other smart home devices. Some, like the Echo Show, even have screens, so could integrate with products like an internet-connected video door bell, allowing you to see and speak to whoever is at the front door from any room in your home.

Bringing it all together

Something a lot of these smart devices promise to deliver is ease: they can be seamlessly controlled using an app on your phone. But those apps add up fast. Whether it's a cool wi-fi doorbell, smart thermostat or slick home audio system, they each rely on a separate mobile app to work, and don't easily integrate with each other.

That's where the likes of Apple's HomeKit for iPhone users, Google Home for Android devices or Amazon's Alexa smart speaker systems come in. Most modern connected devices are now designed to integrate with some, if not all, of these systems to create a more fluid and rich user experience. Increasingly, smart home capabilities are now coming bundled with TVs too - Samsung's Bixby can tweak connected lighting and heating, using voice commands.

Being able to turn your lights on and off using your phone or voice is one thing, but the beauty of home automation is having these products all work together. Saying, "Alexa, good morning", for example, could trigger your blinds to go up, any lights to go off and prompt your smart speaker to start delivering the daily dose of news (RTE have an Alexa skill).

When your tech can integrate this way, you can't help but be reminded of sci-fi writer Arthur C Clarke's quote: "Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic."

Fix your wi-fi woes

Is your working-from-home wifi connection getting you down? Here a few fixes.

Move your router

Try to move your router to near the centre of your home to make it easier to connect to from various rooms (rooms furthest away will have the weakest connection). Avoid placing it near water (a fish tank, for example) or a microwave.

Create a 'mesh' network

If your home is big or features very thick walls, consider investing in wi-fi extenders. These plug into the wall and talk to each other to boost the wi-fi network around your home (though your devices will only see and connect to one network). Your connection should be strong if you are near one.

Wire anything that can be wired

Ideally, the only devices that should rely on your wi-fi are wireless-only devices (like your phone or tablet). Where possible, connect things like PCs, TVs and even smart speakers to your network using ethernet cables to reduce the load on your wi-fi system. You can pick up flat ethernet cables quite cheaply online or at electronic stores, which can be run discreetly under carpets and allow you to set up wired connections in rooms without an ethernet port.

