From the RTÉ/CBBC series Zig and Zag to Disney's Space Chickens in Space, Irish composer Jonathan Casey's musical scores hit all the right notes in international children's TV animation. He composes for grown-ups too, including music for such movies as Stalker and Screenshot, while his pulsating soundtrack for the 1916 Easter Rising commemoration video gets a resounding stamp of approval from regular visitors to the GPO's Witness History centre.

From the RTÉ/CBBC series Zig and Zag to Disney's Space Chickens in Space, Irish composer Jonathan Casey's musical scores hit all the right notes in international children's TV animation. He composes for grown-ups too, including music for such movies as Stalker and Screenshot, while his pulsating soundtrack for the 1916 Easter Rising commemoration video gets a resounding stamp of approval from regular visitors to the GPO's Witness History centre.

Scoring is becoming an increasingly international business, as Casey's most recent success Space Chickens in Space bears out. The animated children's series based on the antics of three chickens abducted from their home and accidentally enrolled in an intergalactic military academy, is a moot point. It has been co produced by Anima Estudios in Mexico, Studio Moshi in Australia, Gingerbread Animation in Dublin with input from Disney EMEA. It was developed for television by Ireland's Alan Keane with Shane Perez and was designed and directed by the Norwegian twins Markus and Tommy Vad Flaaten.

The music maker works out of a log cabin at the back of his home in Piercetown, Dunboyne, Co Meath, which he shares with wife Niamh and their five children. From the front, the house looks like a small bungalow but don't be fooled by its petite facade. Through the threshold, the Tardis-like interior includes five bedrooms and a massive open-plan kitchen-dining-living room.

"It's a lovely setting," says Jonathan. "Whether you look out the front or the back of the house, all you see are trees. It's got a peaceful, country feel, yet you can be in the centre of Dublin in less than half an hour."

The master bedroom

When the Caseys bought the 1970s bungalow in the early 2000s, it looked nothing like it does today. Back then it was a dark cottage with four poky rooms that had fallen into neglect. Noting that none of the other houses on the long, winding road had numbers, only names, they christened their new abode 'Teach Aoibheann,' meaning 'house of radiant beauty,' even though it was anything but.

"It was a total wreck," says Niamh, an office manager with a software company. "Anything that wasn't a wall had to be taken out. We rewired, replumbed and installed new windows, doors, floors and skirting boards. We moved in 15 years ago when our eldest son Jack was four months old."

All went well for a while but, by 2011, with three children sharing one bedroom, conditions had become cramped for the growing family. Set on a third of an acre, there was plenty of space to extend the house out the back, so that's what Niamh and Jonathan did. They engaged architect Ita Coyle and builder Bernard Doran with a simple brief - give us more living space and lots of light. What they got was, in effect, a triple extension. The first, at right angles to the original building, extended the hallway and sleeping space to create five bedrooms, two of which are ensuite, and a family bathroom.

Beyond that, running parallel to and wider than the original cottage, is a bright, triple-aspect kitchen-dining-living room spanning 870 sq ft. The open-plan space is delineated with a diagonal switch in floor covering from tiling in the kitchen-dining areas to high gloss wood in the living room. Not surprisingly, given Jonathan's profession, a grand piano takes pride of place in the spacious living room.

"It's my favourite room," says Jonathan. "We often have sing-songs here, with family and friends sitting around the piano together. It makes Christmas in our house like a scene from 100 years ago. It's just a great place to hang out."

The dining table is set in an alcove with an exposed brick feature wall, which was Niamh's idea.

Zig and Zag

"It's something I always wanted," she says. "We used 18th-century reclaimed bricks that bring a traditional feel to an otherwise very modern design."

There's further seating in the kitchen with its centre island-breakfast bar. The final part of the extension leads off the kitchen via a utility room to a quiet room at the back of the house, which doubles up as a study and a kids' den.

Floor-to-ceiling windows, Velux roof lights and 'sun tunnels' were used to stream natural light into both the original building and the modern extension. French doors open from the dining area to a patio at the back, connecting the house and garden.

Although the 2011 extension more than doubled their original living space, which now runs to 2,024 square feet, the Caseys were not quite done. In 2015, Jonathan needed a home office and the pair considered their options.

"We got planning permission to convert the attic into two bedrooms and a bathroom, but we abandoned that in favour of building a log cabin outside instead," recalls Niamh. "It gives Jonathan his own separate work space from the house." The planning permission is valid until 2020 and can be extended for a further five years.

This year the pair invested another €65,000 into putting the finishing touches to their home including upgrading to triple-glazed windows and doors and installing an energy efficient heating system, and electric gates with an intercom system. The C2 energy rating is the icing on the cake.

Jonathan and Niamh Casey

Now living up to its moniker, Teach Aoibheann is located just off the N3, 200 metres from Avoca's flagship store. It's a 10-minute walk to the M3 Parkway Park and Ride, from where you can catch a train to Dublin's docklands in 20 minutes. The M50 and Blanchardstown are both five minutes' drive away.

Niamh and Jonathan are now itching to start a new project.

"Now that our two oldest children are at school in Dublin, we've decided to look for another fixer-upper closer to town. Whether that's an extension or a complete renovation, we don't mind. Bring it on."

The open-plan kitchen

Teach Aoibheann Piercetown, Dunboyne, Co Meath

Asking price: €595,000

Agent: Eoghan Murray, The Property Shop (01) 825 5222

Indo Property