Will Ferrell reportedly buys historic lakeside home in Cavan

Hollywood actor Will Ferrell has reportedly purchased a home in Co Cavan.

The Step Brothers star (51) is said to be the buyer behind the charming lakeside property on the banks of Lough Sheelin in Mountnugent, according to the Meath Chronicle.

The estate is described as an "exceptional, private situation" which was recently sold for €700,000. The eight-bedroom home has only changed ownership once over its 400 year history.

The home features exposed brick, bay windows and a double garage. It also has access to a private dock for boating.

Ferrell has visited Ireland a number of times in recent years in personal and professional capacities and his family can be traced to Longford.

Online Editors