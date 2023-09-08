Why this faded Victorian estate cottage in Bray would make a good starter home

The kitchen is in need of modernising

The exterior of No5 Brabazon Cottages with its elaborate brick and random rubble frontage

No5 Brabazon Cottages is a three-bed listed property that dates back to 1882. Located in the centre of Bray village, Co Wicklow, on a terrace off the Lower Dargle Road, it is one of five cottages on the road that were once part of the Meath Estate which, at one point, covered 14,000 acres in Wicklow and included Kilruddery House.

Tell me more about the place...

The row of cottages stands out due to elaborate façades with a mix of uncoursed rubble and ornate brickwork with slated hood porches. No 5 has had the same owner for the last 50 years, so while it has been well-maintained and is spotlessly clean, it could really benefit from a full makeover.

Inside there is a bedroom or home office at the front of the property. The living room has a tiled fireplace and the kitchen has a range of wall and floor units. Off the kitchen is the aforementioned shower room and upstairs there are two double bedrooms.

The bad news?

A flat-roof extension was added in the 1970s to allow for an indoor shower room and separate kitchen. While it functions, new owners will no doubt want to improve on what’s there and knock the current addition to make way for a more modern and energy-efficient build with the best insulation that can be added. The house will also need to be rewired and the décor in all rooms needs upgrading.

And the good news?

Triple-glazed windows have already been installed into the house. There are period features that add to the character of the property like the coving, fireplaces and pitched ceilings in the bedrooms. Residents of these cottages have made the most of the south-facing gardens by knocking into the back lane that was rarely used and incorporating a segment each into their gardens.

How much to buy it?

The asking price is €395,000.

And to fix it up?

First-time buyers on a budget could move in and concentrate solely on the décor without requiring any construction for now. A spend of €20,000 to €30,000 should cover the cost of painting, new kitchen and bathroom fittings and floors, depending on the finish. For those wanting to put in a better extension, a further €50,000 would be needed going on the square footage of what’s there now.

What will I end up with?

No5 is a good option for a starter home. There are currently apartments in Bray on the market in a similar price bracket, so this would be an interesting alternative as it comes with a floor area of 829sq ft, has its own front door and is full of character. The People’s Park is directly across the road and the Dart station a walk away.

Who do I talk to?

Barbara Spollen of Sherry FitzGerald (01) 2866630 knows the area well.