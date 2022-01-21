Why darkest winter is the time to buy a holiday home

Living room at the Cottage in Killawalla, Westport, Co May

The days are short. It’s dark, cold and utterly dreary. It’s hard to muster up the energy to do anything in January. Thoughts turn to holidays. But should they also be turning to purchasing that holiday home you’ve always dreamed of?

Yes, in darkest January it seems like an inane idea. But, in fact, you’re three times more likely to find the perfect house, according to Colm O’Donnellan of Galway-based O’Donnellan and Joyce Auctioneers, who sells many of the more reasonably-priced homes that come to market up and down the west coast of Ireland each year.

“The peak time to buy a holiday home is traditionally May. But the months of December, January and February are actually the best time, because you have so much choice due to lack of demand,” says O’Donnellan.

Choice is not the only advantage to buying at this time of year. It typically takes at least three to four months for conveyancing to be finished.

“So if you buy now, your house purchase will be completed and the house will be ready for use by the summer.”

Most in demand traditionally are holiday homes close to the sea and those with panoramic views. But of course, these are usually the most expensive.

What’s more, prices have increased since the pandemic.

“This year, we sold houses in the Connemara area starting at about €280,000 and going up to as much as €600,000,” he says.

We went shopping for holiday homes in Ireland at a range of prices from €165k to €350k and picked out four on the west coast, east coast or south-west coast.

CURLEW COTTAGE, KILMORE QUAY, CO WEXFORD — €350,000

This three-bedroom, thatched-roof cottage in the bustling fishing village of Kilmore Quay was in need of renovation when the owners, Trish and Jimmy Donovan, bought it in 2019. The couple had just moved back to Ireland after 30 years in the UK.

Trish, a former finance director with the NHS, and her husband Jimmy, who owned an antique and furniture shop, are now both semi-retired. “We always planned to come home eventually.,” says Trish

“We wanted a house in a picturesque setting near the sea, with chickens and ducks.”

They originally planned to live in Galway, which is where Trish is from, and use Curlew Cottage as a holiday home, given that Jimmy is from Wexford.

But, as it happens, they bought another house five minutes down the road from Curlew Cottage because they love the area so much.

They spent much of lockdown doing up Curlew Cottage. It has been completely re-wired and the roof has been rethatched using reed by a master thatcher. The interior is in perfect condition and tastefully decorated. See bwallace.ie

KATE’S COUNTRY COTTAGE, BALLYSTEEN, LISCANNOR, CO CLARE — €350,000

Kate’s Country Cottage is over 200 years old and has been by its owners, Martin and Breda Manning.

It was in bad repair when the couple bought it in 2009.

But Martin, a builder with a keen interest in restoring old properties, has brought it back to life while retaining its original charm.

The plaster on the interior walls, for example, was removed to expose the original stonework.

The beautiful flagstone flooring in the kitchen, made of smooth Liscannor granite, needed to be polished and repaired.

An original Rayburn stove in the kitchen also had to be fixed, but is now fully functioning. Work was done on the plumbing and electrics in the house, and the outside walls on the land of the property were restored with help from local craftsmen.

The cottage is just a two-minute drive from the Cliffs of Moher, and five minutes from Liscannor village and beach. See savills.ie

THE COTTAGE, KILLAWALLA, WESTPORT, CO MAYO — €279,000

What is it about a half-door in a country cottage that is so appealing?

If it’s not the half-door at the main entrance to this quaint cottage in Co Mayo’s Killawalla that swings it for you, then it could be the interior or indeed the thatched roof.

The half-door opens into a cosy living room, with original flagstone flooring, and an inviting stone fireplace, which has a stove.

Pine-clad vaulted ceilings give the house a spacious feel. There are two double bedrooms and a mezzanine area off the living room, and the house has been extended to include a kitchen/dining/living area to the back.

There’s also an additional mini-cottage to the front of the property with potential to be used an office.

Killawalla is a peaceful village, just a 10-minute drive from Westport

See sherryfitz.ie/branch/westport

SOUTH TERRACE, SCHULL, CO CORK — €165,000

It’s easy to imagine waking up in South Terrace and going for a quick dip from the pier in Schull Harbour before breakfast, or bringing the children down to catch crabs from the pier in the summer sunshine.

This coastal bolthole in West Cork is a two-minute walk away from picturesque Schull pier and 15 minutes from Ballyrisode Beach.

The back the property offer views of Roaring Water Bay.

The accommodation consists of a living room, a small kitchen/dining room and a bedroom

and bathroom downstairs, with two more bedrooms upstairs.

“The house was occupied by a local family for many years,” explains Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde.

“The interior is fairly basic but it has great potential and is currently liveable in. It would make a lovely holiday home for a family.”

See hodnettforde.com