Why almost all ordinary buyers are now blocked out of Dublin’s new homes’ market

The vast majority of the new homes currently being completed in Dublin will not be available for purchase by regular buyers. Just think about that for a moment.

In fact, Dublin punters might be confined to a one in ten chance of buying what’s going through planning at the moment.

And that’s quite something to consider.

When we look at what has just been built, the data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on home completions released last week presents a startling picture. It stated that seven out of 10 new homes (70pc) completed in Dublin since the start of this year are apartments.

Very few new apartment blocks in the capital are coming to the open market for sale to regular buyers (industry sources estimate less than 20pc since 2018), so it is reasonable to assume that almost all of that 70pc completed so far this year is going to the big funds to be let out. That it is therefore closed off to the punter.

But it gets worse.

We can estimate that most of the remaining 30pc will be houses. And measures promoted by the Housing Minister last year means big fund investors are allowed buy up to half of the houses coming to market.

So in a best case scenario, Dubliners are looking at having a chance to buy just under 30pc of homes just built in their own city.

In a worst case scenario (where funds take up all the apartments and half of the houses), they’ll be competing for just 15pc of all new builds in Dublin.

Can we imagine any European capital where almost all of the new homes being built won’t ever be sold to the public and where the rents are set to be exported abroad at favourable tax rates — all for the benefit of investors and pensioners elsewhere in the world?

But it gets worse again.

The CSO data concerns homes completed in Dublin since the start of the year. To look at what’s coming down the line, I recently went through the Dublin submissions for An Bord Pleanála’s most recent session. I wanted to get the gist of what’s in the pipeline.

The answer is more than 3,000 apartments at nine locations. And 323 ‘regular’ houses. So instead of three in 10 homes being houses, we are now heading towards one in 10.

That likely means between 5pc and 15pc being offered openly for sale. The bad news (there’s more) is that most of those that will be offered for sale will be sold at a premium rate. So €700k plus for three-bed terrace homes, simply because they will be such a rarity.

Next consider the market data released this week by the Sherry FitzGerald network which shows that one third of secondhand properties sold so far this year were disposed of by investors leaving the market.

The analysis accompanying the report says it shows small ‘traditional’ landlords bailing out of the rental sector at pace.

The fact that departing landlords are accounting for one in three secondhand sales also means one in three purchases takes a rental property out of the market.

What we are seeing is the ‘endgame’ in Dublin of the Government induced strategy to replace traditional landlords with institutional landlords.

The former were penalised with high taxes, rent ceilings and slow procedures for evicting problem tenants; the latter were courted with favourable tax rates, amenable planning laws and no rent ceilings (new apartments don’t qualify).

So what do we make of all this?

Well either Government policy makers also deliberately intended to remove regular buyers from the new homes market in the capital; or else, the Government has inadvertently created a rampaging property sector Frankenstein that has succeeded in pushing almost all regular buyers out of the capital’s new homes market. Not good either way.

Lack of action from Government as this process developed means the new homes market in the capital is now effectively owned by the big funds.

And we are likely looking at the same scenario beginning in other cities like Galway, Limerick and Cork where funds have already been taking an interest.

I have long argued that the big funds are creating their own monopoly.

Because builders who would normally have been building estates of homes for punters are now building them for funds.

Because in monopolising the apartment market with state help, they are preventing older people from trading down and selling their larger homes.

This in turn creates more shortage, higher prices and more renters. Government policy is already beating up the small landlord competition on the funds’ behalf.

The lack of homes for general sale resulting from their actions has pushed home prices beyond the reach of average earners, and then pushed this cohort into the rental sector.

And with traditional landlords on the way out, guess who they’ll be renting from?

Local authorities estimate that more than half of the build-to-lets launched since 2018 are studios (one room) or one-beds. Just 3pc are family sized (three beds). So they’ll be renting real small.

So where will all this go?

The funds are already laughing at the local authorities. Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Council was recently quoted almost €800,000 per unit for social housing by one developer as part of its quota under Part V obligations.

But interestingly it is Dublin City Council (DCC) which appears to be the only arm of Government (albeit local) that is really kicking back against the big fund takeover in the capital.

DCC boss Owen Keegan recently stated that the Part V homes being received from these types of blocks are definitely not suitable (they’re tiny) for social housing.

Therefore, he is urging Dublin City Council to reject build-to-let blocks in their present typical formats for its draft development plan. Keegan wants three-bed units from funds on Part V.

But this has caused Keegan and his council to clash with the office of the Planning Regulator, which has objected to his stance. The latter was set up to ensure that Government housing and planning policy is applied across the board.

So the State’s own policy enforcer is objecting to this lone attempt to control the build-to-let rampage in Dublin?

That truly tells us all we need to know.