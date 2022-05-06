| 11°C Dublin

Why almost all ordinary buyers are now blocked out of Dublin’s new homes’ market

Mark Keenan

Dublin block out: The build-to-let funds' investment strategy is almost entirely focused on studios and one-bed apartments rather than family-sized units

Dublin block out: The build-to-let funds’ investment strategy is almost entirely focused on studios and one-bed apartments rather than family-sized units

The vast majority of the new homes currently being completed in Dublin will not be available for purchase by regular buyers. Just think about that for a moment.

In fact, Dublin punters might be confined to a one in ten chance of buying what’s going through planning at the moment.

