Where the wild things are, naturally

Cathal O’Meara with his wife Petra and baby Cliff at the award-winning natural swimming pool in their walled garden at Kilworth, Co Cork. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney

Covid has turned us into a nation of wild and sea swimmers, with not a DryRobe to be had for love nor money. Who wouldn't have killed for their own private swimming pool this summer? And with lockdown in place, there's plenty of time to dream about how to install your own for summer 2021.

The clients who commissioned landscape architect Cathal O'Meara three years ago were unusually far-sighted. They asked him to design a natural pool for their garden.

Cathal's clients - his sons Kai (8), and Art (5), since joined by baby Cliff - simply wanted somewhere to swim without having to pile into the car and drive an hour to the coast from their house.

And Cathal and his wife Petra Bakker's new home on the main street in Kilworth, three miles from Fermoy, offered the perfect spot in the old walled garden adjacent to the house.

"Ours is a very old house, dating from around 1700 and done up in 1879 in fake Georgian style," says Cathal. "We bought it four years ago as a project, but we decided not to gut it. Most of what we have done is to repair the fabric of what was there, rather than renovate. We still have the old kitchen, the worn tiles, the original single-glazed sash windows with heavy curtains, and thick quilts on the beds. That's the charm of an old house.

"Petra is a flower farmer [she runs Square Garden Cut Flower Farm from their home] and the focus of our lives is on the outdoors - it's very important to us. So we decided to save on the house and spend on the garden. We see the garden as an extension of the house. I think, in Ireland, we tend to focus too much on our homes and having the perfect kitchen and a bathroom for every bedroom. We spent less than €2,000 on our kitchen and it's perfectly fine!"

With neither the desire nor budget for a conventional chlorinated pool, Cathal - who was once a competitive swimmer and lifeguard, and grew up wild swimming in the old reservoir in Fermoy and in the Blackwater and its tributaries, the Funshion and the Bride - began exploring the possibilities for a natural pool.

Although he had previously created rain gardens for clients, he had never made a pool before. He took inspiration from the pools open to the public in the mountains in Austria during the summer months, which are filled with water from melting snow and extend the season in some ski resorts.

"At its essence, our pool is a body of rainwater with no chemicals or chlorine," says Cathal. "It's very low tech. If you think of an expanse of still open water in a plastic tub, it will go rank quickly, so I had to introduce a few different systems that combine to purify the water.

"The rainwater is collected on adjacent shed roofs and every time it rains, the water flushes through. A gentle, low-energy pump circulates and percolates the water through a gravel bed that acts as a filter, recessed beneath an untreated larch timber deck, into the swim zone.

"Between 30 and 50pc of the surface area of the pool is covered in aquaphilic plants; microbial activity in the root zone oxygenates the water. Rainwater is ideal as it contains very limited concentrations of nutrients, and the planting is on a thin, nutrient-poor substrate which encourages the plants to seek their nutrients from the water. Small micro-organisms in the water compete for these nutrients, and this constant competition for nutrients deprives algae of its food and prevents a blanket of weed from forming."

Cathal used mainly native plants, including irises, and others with quirky seed heads and flowers such as branched bur-reed, horsetail ('which has a wonderful stem'), carex sedge grass, giant rushes, and floating plants - including water lilies.

"There are different planting zones from shallow to deep," he says. "The more plants there are, the less the sun hits the water, which keeps the algae down. Only biological processes clean the water and, due to Ireland's regular rainfall, no top-ups are needed with tap water. You can opt for various levels of sophistication to achieve clearer and clearer water, but this works for us and whenever there is heavy rain the water becomes clearer. We don't get the usual sore eyes and dry skin that you get in a regular pool - if you swim in this, your skin is silky smooth."

The barrier between the pool and the earth below is a base layer sheet of rubber.

"Sediment and debris can build up and you can get a pond hoover to clear this, but we haven't had to do it yet, and we have had two full seasons of using the pool," says Cathal.

The total pool area, including planting, is 18m by 10m, divided into a 1.8m deep swim zone - which measures 4.5m wide and 12m long - and an adjacent regeneration zone, the two separated by a submerged untreated oak wall. The regeneration zone is shallow, which allows sunlight to warm its water quickly.

"My 'clients' stipulated that the pool was to be deep enough for jumping," says Cathal, "and the depth also gives biological stability. They also requested a sandy beach for digging, and I factored a patio and a suspended deck into the design. They have now requested the addition of a 'springy' board for diving."

The weather was not great this past summer, but Cathal says that water temperatures in the pool averaged 20°C, ensuring the family used the pool regularly from April to October.

"In Ireland we have a better climate than we think for wild swimming," he says.

"In deciding where to position a pool, you need to consider where the sun comes from, so that you can maximise solar gain. In the walled garden we have stone walls on three sides so there is lots of ambient heat even on an average summer day. In April it heats up fast, and even now the water temperature is around 12°C. We are still swimming in it."

The addition of water has brought ecological benefits to the O'Mearas' garden.

"So much water has been stripped out of the Irish landscape through the drainage of uplands," says Cathal, "and that has had terrible consequences in terms of both flooding and loss of biodiversity. Water pushed out of fields has increased the flow in rivers and led to flooding in towns and villages. And whereas uplands used to be like a sponge with pools and marshes and fens, draining them has led to a vast loss of animal life.

"Adding water back into the landscape has brought many unexpected visitors. Our old house has many roosting spots for swifts and swallows, and the first year we had the pool, we noticed a greater number of insects and more bats around. At night the swifts and swallows give way to the bats. We have damselflies, dragonflies, moths, butterflies, frogs and pond skaters, all of which are an indication of how clean the water is.

"We get little crustaceans that look like tiny prawns hardly bigger than your fingernail - they came the first season we had the pool. Do the birds bring them? We don't know."

Cathal's pool project was recently named joint winner in the Private Garden category of of the Irish Landscape Institute Awards. What advice would he give to anyone contemplating their own natural pool?

"Just do it," he says. "This has fed into my passion for swimming and turned Kai and Art into strong swimmers. Our family life revolves around the pool. We have installed a sauna now too to encourage us to use it all year round; being able to wake up and swim before going to work is wonderful."

www.cathalomeara.com

For more on this project, see house+design, the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) magazine, €4.75 from newsagents nationwide and the RIAI bookshop.

Sunday Independent