St Columbanus Road in Dublin 14 is a peaceable, friendly sort of community, but there's reason to believe the neighbours might have occasion to discuss the vexed question about where exactly they live.

St Columbanus Road in Dublin 14 is a peaceable, friendly sort of community, but there's reason to believe the neighbours might have occasion to discuss the vexed question about where exactly they live.

Where the streets have many names near the Dodder Walk

Technically, St Columbanus Road lies in the historic townland known as Rathmines Great, but as no one refers to Rathmines Great any more, they tend to describe the place as Dundrum instead, in the interests of intelligibility.

Windy Arbour might be more accurate, and indeed the Windy Arbour Luas stop is just down the road. But then Milltown Golf Club is just over the road and most Columbanus Road entries on the Property Price Register describe it as being in Milltown, Dublin 14.

And then there's Clonskeagh: St Columbanus Road is also the address of Our Lady's National School Clonskeagh.

The exterior of No.119

At any rate, wherever it is, it's handily situated - not just for primary education and public transport, but also for shops, pubs, restaurants, and the Dodder Walk.

No.119 is about halfway down the road on the left-hand side, giving it a nice, west-facing garden backing on to the Luas line. The garden is 45ft and well stocked with ornamental shrubs.

French doors lead to it from the breakfast room and kitchen, where there's a wood floor and a Belfast sink. An archway leads from there to the living room, where there's a cast-iron fireplace, and this room is also open-plan to a front dining room, so the daylight flows throughout the ground floor.

Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, one with its original cast-iron fireplace, and a bathroom, and the attic has been converted to an extra room with two skylights. The overall floor area is 775 sq ft.

No.119 is for sale for €445,000 with Mason Estates in Dundrum (01) 295 1001.

Indo Property