Where old meets new in Clontarf

The biggest changes that happen in Victorian house renovations are usually in the kitchen. In the 1800s, the average middle-class house would have had a kitchen with a scullery and larder, as well as a coal store. After a full modern-day makeover, these would usually be replaced with a large fitted kitchen complete with island, a utility room, guest bathroom and a shed.

No29 Hollybrook Road in Clontarf was no different when it came to its redesign. It was bought by its current owners in 2017 and they quickly got to work making it their own. While the house itself was in good condition, they felt a new extension at the back was needed to make more of the kitchen. A design was drawn up that would complement the original Victorian architecture, with no desire to compete with or try to replicate it.

The result works well. The new and old come together as you take the few steps down, away from the period features in the hall, into the contemporary open-plan family space. Clean lines, lots of glass and a warm oak herringbone floor are the first things that strike you. The design makes the most of the south-west facing orientation of the house, with sun streaming through the windows, making it bright and welcoming.

The kitchen design was key to making this renovation a success. Damien Egan of De Design in Lifford was the man behind the plan. The vendors had a good idea of what they wanted, but weren't sure how to implement it. The layout of their new extension made the job an easy one for Egan.

"The vendors wanted a modern kitchen, which was easy enough to draw up because the best rooms for kitchens are the ones with one big strip of wall," says Egan. "One of the biggest mistakes people make when they're doing a kitchen extension is putting in too many doors and windows. I see it happen all the time. If you've a big strip of wall, you can nearly design any kitchen you want. If you put three doors and windows in one room, you don't have much space to work with. My advice would be, if you're putting on an extension, keep one wall clear and you can do a lot more. You've a blank canvas."

The handmade kitchen is simple but effective, white units with a surround painted in Farrow and Ball's Charleston Grey to make it all stand out.

"The kitchen we went for in Hollybrook is very flexible. You can add handles on to the doors or paint it any colour you want," says Egan. "Some of the colours at the moment are very strong, like Railings from Farrow and Ball. They look really well now, but in a few years, they might not be a thing. We've had people go for yellow and green and being really adventurous because they know they can change it if they go off it later."

Another important thing to consider before you finalise your kitchen plans is your appliances. Egan is shocked that so many people leave these decisions until it's too late.

"People need to consider if their appliances are going to fit at the same time as they're thinking of things like islands and lighting. We see people leave this way too late all the time and they can't fit in the appliances they want," he says. "You also need to think about the size of your family. The biggest problem we're seeing lately is people don't have enough fridge space when they're doing their shopping. Most people now are going for a full side-by-side fridge-freezer, which works really well."

Egan also believes size isn't everything and advises homeowners to look into different options for storage while they're doing their research. "There are also a lot of smart storage solutions out there if you have a small kitchen. A big island in a family home works well because it's very flexible. You don't have to have a massive kitchen either. The one in Hollybrook actually isn't massive, but having the one big wall made all the difference because they could fit in everything they needed."

The units are complemented by the dining table from Mantra Living in Monaghan, with its concrete top and steel legs. This is lit up by a copper overhead light from Hicken.

The outdoor area at the side of the kitchen is a good, safe place for small children with the bi-folding doors left open on a dry day, allowing it to act as another room.

At the back of the room, another set of doors open out to a large patio and the lawned garden. There is also rear vehicular access through a remotely operated shutter that provides off-street parking for several cars.

At the front of the house is the living room that leads into the dining room - both with original fireplaces, high ceilings and varnished floorboards.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and a bathroom. Up again at attic level is a fifth bedroom and a bathroom, and a good-sized room that would be ideal for a home office.

Another standout feature that the vendors have added in their time there is a formal Victorian garden at the front of the house. They used a variety of box hedge shapes to create a classic look and finished it off with a new granite path and restored iron railings, just as it may have looked way back when.

