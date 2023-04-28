Wexford house with landscaped gardens is close to beaches

The owners of this detached two-storey house on the outskirts of Gorey engaged an architect to custom-design a home to suit their growing family and it shows.

The front hallway with its pitched timber ceiling and tiled floor is a spacious area that leads into an even bigger entrance hallway with a bespoke wooden staircase and doorways like arteries leading to the ground floor rooms.

With a total floor area of 2,885 sq ft, rooms are well proportioned and include a home office, cloakroom, guest WC, a dual-aspect living room with marble fireplace, dining room and a hexagonal-shaped kitchen/breakfast room. At 316 sq ft, it’s the size of some studio apartments and with windows on three sides, a vaulted ceiling, Velux windows and recessed lighting, it’s an exceptionally bright space, opening out to a rear patio. Off the kitchen are a utility and a second WC. Upstairs, the main bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe. There are three further bedrooms (one ensuite) and a family bathroom at this level.

One of the reception rooms with open fireplace

Built just over 20 years ago, the property has a BioCycle wastewater treatment system and had a new oil tank installed this year. The BER is B3. It stands on 1.22 acres of professionally landscaped grounds. A block-built double garage stands next to a gravelled area with a pergola.

The beaches of Ballymoney and Courtown are a 10-minute drive away and you can commute to Dublin in just over an hour.

Appin is seeking €690,000 with Property Partners O’Brien Swaine (053) 948 1708.