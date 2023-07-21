Eight years of Irish monsoon summers means Michael Heneghan and Farrah Buhaza are putting their four-bed Castleknock terrace on the market

‘We’ve had enough of the rain!’ — couple selling up their D15 home to find sunshine

If you’ve considered upping sticks and moving country after the weeks of rain we’ve experienced recently, you’re not alone.

In the thick of an Irish monsoon July and as Europe experiences a heatwave, UK-born couple, Michael Heneghan and Farrah Buhaza have had quite enough. Quite simply because of the rain they have just put their four-bedroom, three-storey terrace — 52 Phoenix Park Avenue in Castleknock — on the market and they’re getting out of sodden Ireland.

“While Ireland is great in most respects and we’ve really enjoyed living here, the weather is getting us down so we’re moving,” explains Buhaza, who is from Liverpool, but grew up in Bahrain and is therefore used to the sunny side being up on most day.

At the back of the house is an open-plan kitchen/living space with a utility room off it

“So many people are afraid to move because they think their decision is final, but it doesn’t have to be,” she adds. “You can always come back.”

In fact, Heneghan (42) and Buhaza (35) are no strangers to moving country. Originally from the UK, they spent five years travelling the world before settling here in 2015. They started off in South Korea where they both taught English. Then they travelled across South East Asia for seven months and lived in Australia for a year. They spent six months in South America and later moved to China for a year.

“For me, Japan was amazing because it was so different,” says Heneghan. “But If I had a young family, I’d choose to live in Australia because of the outdoors lifestyle and the weather.”

Buhaza loved South America. “Argentina was incredible — the landscape was beautiful and the variety of food and wine blew me away.”

The couple moved to Ireland as they planned to study for master’s degrees and Heneghan has Irish roots. “It made sense. I was raised in Essex, but both my parents are from Ireland and I spent all my summers in the west of Ireland.”

The front of the four-bedroom, three-storey terrace

They planned to stay for two years and bought a new build in Ashbourne, Co Meath. Heneghan enrolled in a software engineering course, while Buhaza studied digital marketing. Once they finished their degrees and landed new jobs however, they found themselves working from home and in need of more space.

At 1,679 sq.ft over three floors, 52 Phoenix Park Road offered room for two offices and a spare room for their guests to visit. They were also attracted to the amount of storage. “There’s a designated storage room and a utility room, which is rare in a new build,” explains Buhaza.

They were thinking about starting a family, and the house, with its open-plan kitchen/living area, and proximity to schools and the Phoenix Park, seemed the ideal place to raise children.

The back garden

While they haven’t changed the structure since they moved in, they have done plenty with decor. Entering through the front door, there’s a door on the left, which leads to a sitting room at the front. It has a neutral colour scheme which is continued throughout. Here, the floor is herringbone laminate. They added plantation blinds and a wood-panel wall feature, which improves the acoustics, and invested in a high-end, grey leather L-shaped couch. “It’s an ideal space if you want some peace and quiet,” says Buhaza.

At the back of the house is an open-plan kitchen/living space with a utility room off it. “In the kitchen, which is mostly white, we used natural wood to give it a minimalist, industrial feel, but we tried to create a homely atmosphere with the use of subtle colour and plants,” says Buhaza.

They requested a white marble, as opposed to dark grey, worktop on the island and counters in the kitchen. The room has floor-to-ceiling glass windows facing onto the south-facing back garden. There are two roof lights here and it’s a particularly bright room.

The hall and stairs

“I think it’s important in Ireland to have as much light as possible in the house because of the grey clouds and the rain,” says Heneghan.

In the back garden , they installed an 8ft x 10ft steel shed, which has been wired for electricity. They created a patio area and added an L-shaped barbecue table, a couch and a table and chairs. New turf grass was installed and an acer tree.

“We throw a lot of garden parties and have barbecues with our friends here in the summer and it’s a real sun trap,” says Heneghan.

On the second floor, there’s a large landing opening to a single bedroom, currently used as an office. Next to that, is a double bedroom, a bathroom and a hot press, and there’s another bedroom to the front. The master bedroom on the third floor has roof lights and a walk-in wardrobe, and this floor also has a storage room.

One of the reception rooms

“Ireland has been really good to us in terms of jobs and allowing us to get on the property ladder, and we’ve made great friends,” says Heneghan.

However, after three months travelling around Europe earlier this year, they decided to sell the house and move to Spain. “We came upon a house in Estepona on the Costa del Sol that we really liked,” says Heneghan.

A relaxing window side space

“It wasn’t part of the plan but we’re missing the sunshine, and the fact that we can work anywhere makes it possible,” adds Buhaza. “We’ll give it a go and if it doesn’t work out, we can always come back to Ireland.

“We just want to make the most of life and not have any regrets. We’ve had lots of fun travelling and trying new things in different countries in the past and this is a new adventure for us.”

Their dog Buddy, a half-bichon frisé and half-King Charles spaniel, goes with them on their move to the sun. Meantime Sherry FitzGerald seeks €725,000 from the rain-tolerant.