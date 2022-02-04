‘We went skiing in March 2020 and just never came home’: Family sells Ranelagh redbrick to stay in France

85 Ashfield Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Asking price: €1.275m Agent: Sherry FitzGerald (01)4969909

Covid lockdowns and home-working utterly transformed the lives of many, but few so radically as for the Ody family.

They left their smart Dublin 6 redbrick for a well deserved skiing holiday back in March 2020, just before the virus caused a Europe-wide lockdown. And they never came back.

Expand Close The Ody family pictured in the French Alps / Facebook

Whatsapp The Ody family pictured in the French Alps

Covid 19 left the four of them completely stranded in Les Arcs in the French Alps. “The ski resort in France immediately went into lockdown the day we arrived — so no skiing for us. But we decided to stay the week anyway,” says marketing executive Mark Ody. “Sure the kids would love the snow and whilst the ski lifts weren’t working, it would still prove to be great fun having the world’s biggest toboggan run just outside our front door.”

Expand Close The Kube kitchen with floor-to-ceiling doors to the back garden / Facebook

Whatsapp The Kube kitchen with floor-to-ceiling doors to the back garden

But then Ireland went into lockdown presenting the Odys with problems returning. “We had taken our work laptops with us on holiday, and it felt like a safer place to be in all that fresh air. No one was in our offices in Ireland, so it didn’t matter where we were working from.

“Days ran into weeks, and weeks ran into months. Toboggans were put away as the snow melted, hiking boots were bought for everyone and we walked for hours and hours all summer long.”

Expand Close The light-filled kitchen / Facebook

Whatsapp The light-filled kitchen

“Eventually, as Irish schools remained closed, we decided in August that we had better enroll the kids into the local school for September. Celeste and Axel were seven and six and one term at a French school would surely be an exciting new adventure for them?

“Then travel restrictions eased somewhat, but our offices were still closed. We made a mad dash back to Ireland in August to pick up Ellie our dog from our best friends in Ranelagh. They had only expected to mind her for the week of our holiday! And we also collected our car and a change of clothes for everyone and went back to France.”

Expand Close The hallway / Facebook

Whatsapp The hallway

One school term became two and then the whole year, and as of this week, the children are halfway through their second school year in France.

English-born Mark is a marketing executive who came to Ireland in 2001 and has worked for Guinness and Mediahuis. Marie works for an international financial services company.

“So now our kids are more French than a baguette,” says Mark. “It was coming up for time to go home. But two years of fresh mountain air, skiing in winter, hiking in summer — with French food and wine thrown in — and we thought: ‘really, all this is just too much to give up.’ So we decided. We’re staying for good.”

Expand Close The main reception room / Facebook

Whatsapp The main reception room

Marie made a permanent move with her company to work remotely in France. “But my employers really needed me to be based in Ireland,” says Mark. ”So I resigned on amicable terms and I’ve since set up my own marketing consultancy here in France. And so far so good.”

At first the decision wasn’t so clear cut for Mark who has loved living in Ranelagh since he first arrived. “The longest I have lived in any one place has been at No 85 Ashfield Road and I think it is a most beautiful house. We had a great life in Ranelagh with friendly neighbours and everything on our doorstep. Great restaurants, pubs, schools, the best coffee and the Luas on your doorstep.

“We bought it in 2005 and spent nine months renovating and extending it. It needed it. The wiring was from the 50s and the outside toilet was a throwback to a bygone age.”

Expand Close One of the three bathrooms / Facebook

Whatsapp One of the three bathrooms

All six original chimney pieces were taken out, restored and put back, as were all the original stained glass door panels. The walls were taken back to the bricks and replastered, and the roof was replaced along with the windows. The ornate Edwardian mouldings, covings and centre roses were also restored along with the original staircase.

They extended the back of the house with a super modern, light-filled Kube kitchen, complete with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open to a west-facing city garden. “Oh, and as a prelude to our unexpected new life in France, we actually installed a wine cellar with enough space to store up to 1,000 bottles of vino.”

Expand Close One of the four bedrooms / Facebook

Whatsapp One of the four bedrooms

Mark and Marie hadn’t intended moving for another ten years, until after their kids had left school. So just before the holiday they installed a brand new kitchen, repainted the interior of the house and put in brand new carpets.

The house, therefore, is ready to move into. At just under 2,000 sq ft over three levels it comes with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, kitchen/living/dining room, and two interlinking receptions.

Expand Close Back garden / Facebook

Whatsapp Back garden

No85 is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald which is seeking €1.275m.

“I’ll miss the Guinness, and some great friends,” says Mark Ody.

“But it’s only a 90-minute flight back, so I look forward to many visits over the years ahead.”