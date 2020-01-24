'We turned derelict house into a dream home'

Back around the dawn of the 20th century, newly-built houses springing up on Hollybrook Road in the north Dublin suburb of Clontarf were designed to present the very picture of middle-class prosperity.

Back around the dawn of the 20th century, newly-built houses springing up on Hollybrook Road in the north Dublin suburb of Clontarf were designed to present the very picture of middle-class prosperity.

Over a century later, the street's houses retain their good looks on the outside, but behind the uniform façades, some of these period homes have been feeling their age.

Number 53 was a case in point, when in 2003, at the height of the Celtic Tiger, architects Jason Tyler and Peter Owen were charged with undertaking an Operation Transformation-like makeover to resurrect the dilapidated building from near ruin to 21st century beauty.

"The house was one step away from derelict when we saw it," recalls architect Peter Owens. "It needed complete refurbishment, rewiring, re-plumbing, the works. We restored the original period features - cornices, covings, picture rails, fireplaces and original timber flooring - as well as adding a big extension at the back and converting the attic."

The 700 square feet extension features an open-plan kitchen/living/breakfast room

Planning permission was straightforward, he says. Being a protected street, alterations to the front exterior were out of the question. So it's to the rear that owners put their own stamp on things. "We knocked walls in the original, small kitchen and extended out the back to create a spacious open-plan kitchen/diner/living room, using roof windows and glass doors to bring in as much natural light as possible," Owens explains.

The project took eight months to complete. The then owners were so pleased with the work that they hired Tyler Owens to do up their next house when they moved to Howth. With the current shortage of builders and consequent high construction costs, selling agent Conor Gallagher estimates the cost of such a refit today at around €600,000. But whoever buys this house won't have to worry about taking on a project, as this home is ready to walk into and hang your hat.

The current owners, Maureen and Einar Borreson, moved into the house in 2012 having returned from Norway, where Einar is from. "Outside, we levelled the back garden and put in a patio, which is like an extra room in summer. Beyond that, we laid an Astroturf lawn, which is child and dog-friendly. Even if it's lashing rain, there are no muddy shoe or paw prints coming into the house. It makes the garden usable all year round."

Hollybrook Road runs perpendicular to the promenade in Clontarf. Turn left and you're at the sea in minutes, in among the joggers, strollers and year-round swimmers. For the not-so-hardy, there's a 50m heated pool at nearby Westwood gym. "It's a fantastic location, close to everything," says Maureen. "Our sons walk or cycle to Belgrove school, and are in local football and taekwondo clubs. At the end of the street there's a dog-friendly coffee shop called Ebb and Flow, and the Pigeon House is great for brunch."

Spanning 2,556 square feet, the house has three floors with a bright attic conversion, currently used as a home office. The recessed entrance porch features its original redbrick archway, tiled floor and stained glass door panels.. There is a guest wc under the stairs. To the left are a reception room to the front and formal dining room to the rear, interconnected by double doors and both with original period fireplaces.

Both the hall and the dining room lead into the extended, open-plan kitchen/living/breakfast room with a utility room off. At over 700 square feet, the extension features a modern, cream Shaker-style kitchen with double-size Aga cooker, integrated appliances and island unit. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors lead out on to a paved patio.

53 Hollybrook Road exterior

On the first floor are three bedrooms, the master with an ensuite shower room, and a family bathroom. There are original cast-iron chimney pieces in some of the bedrooms. The fourth bedroom on the second floor is ensuite and above that is the attic conversion.

"This house has been good to us and we have great memories of our children's early years here," says Maureen. "It's still in move-in condition, just as it was when we bought it, and now it's ready to go for a new family."

53 HollyBrook Road Clontarf, Dublin 3

Asking price: €1.3m

Agent: Gallagher Quigley (01) 8183000

The dining room

Indo Property