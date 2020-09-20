'We Irish have an obsession with houses - it's all a bit Bull McCabe'

Broadcaster, TV producer and writer Maia Dunphy lives in Dublin with her five-year-old son Tom. She talks to Katy McGuinness.

Where and in what kind of house did you grow up?

My parents had just moved to Dalkey a week before I was born - my Mum has always been pretty unflappable. It was a four-bedroom house in a cul-de-sac which meant it was safe for riding bikes and playing outside, plus there was an unfinished building site at the end of the street which was the perfect 1980s playground. We'd build dens from breeze blocks and old sheet metal. Can you imagine the lawsuits now?

Where was your own first home?

I rented several places, but the first home I bought is where I still live now.

And where's that?

I live in a lovely two-bedroom apartment a stone's throw from Grand Canal Dock. I love having the city on my doorstep.

What do you like best/least about your home?

I love almost everything about my home. It's a well-built, properly sound-proofed apartment, many floors up, very private and very safe. I almost feel as if I have to defend it, as so many Irish people have an obsession with houses, and apartments are something you live in as a student or just until you get "the house". We don't have the same history of apartment living as other European cities, and despite the fact that all that has changed, people still get a bit caught up about road frontage. It's all a bit Bull McCabe at times. During lockdown, I was asked frequently how I coped in an apartment with a child - I'm not sure what sort of hovel people thought I was living in.

What was the worst place you ever lived?

On a year around Australia, my friend and I ended up living in a caravan for three months. It's a long story but it was less than ideal. We still had a riot though.

How would you describe your interior style?

Practical. And I don't like clutter.

Which trend will you be glad to see the back of?

I think we're all pretty tired of seeing living rooms which are grey from floor to ceiling and curtain to sofa with nothing but a scatter cushion to break up the fog.

What's the most expensive design mistake you've ever made?

When I was having oak floors put down and the guy on the phone asked me if I wanted the raw oak. I mistakenly thought that was the finish I had chosen so said yes. What I didn't know was "raw" meant the wood had no sealant or finish on it. It wouldn't have been the end of the world had I not also booked a guy to put tiles down in the kitchen immediately afterwards. He cut his finger and dripped blood all over the extremely porous, extremely expensive wood. To this day there are patches of blood that couldn't be sanded away.

What is your next house-related purchase going to be?

Nothing for a while as I've done a fair few little projects over the last year - new sliding wardrobes, radiator covers, storage units and a revamped kitchen. I did a lot in lockdown.

Money no object, where would you live?

A really nice garden is something I'd love, and a view of the sea, so if we're talking mega-bucks, I'd buy a house on the Vico Road overlooking Killiney Bay. And then an apartment in Malaga or maybe the French Riviera. Sod it, I'll buy all three.

What one thing would you save from a house fire?

My son! Material stuff wise, it would be my grandmother's engagement ring.

Minimalist or maximalist?

Minimalist. With the occasional flash of animal print (does that cancel out the minimal part?).

DIY or handyman?

DIY all the way. I measured up and fitted my own blinds over lockdown, replaced broken balcony decking and before that designed a ladder desk to suit my workspace. I can do most basic carpentry jobs and essential plumbing, and if in doubt, James from Pearse St Hardware is around the corner and will answer any questions I have without making me feel stupid.

Maia Dunphy will be presenting in the series return of 'What Planet Are You On?' Watch it tonight on RTÉ One at 6.30pm

